Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Billings County, ND

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Billings, Dunn, McKenzie by NWS

weather.gov
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-08 18:52:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-08 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Billings; Dunn; McKenzie The National Weather Service in Bismarck has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Dunn County in southwestern North Dakota Northeastern Billings County in southwestern North Dakota South central McKenzie County in northwestern North Dakota * Until 700 PM MDT. * At 552 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 5 miles south of Grassy Butte, or 22 miles west of Killdeer, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southwestern Dunn, northeastern Billings and south central McKenzie Counties, including the following locations... Fairfield. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Dakota State
City
Grassy Butte, ND
City
Fairfield, ND
City
Mckenzie, ND
County
Dunn County, ND
City
Killdeer, ND
County
Billings County, ND
City
Bismarck, ND
County
Mckenzie County, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Thunderstorm#National Weather Service#Extreme Weather#Billings
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Larimer County, COweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Larimer by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-20 19:09:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-20 20:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life. Target Area: Larimer The National Weather Service in Denver has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Eastern Larimer County in north central Colorado * Until 830 PM MDT. * At 709 PM MDT, local law enforcement reported flash flooding along Highway 14 on the Poudre River. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Heavy rain produced flash flooding. SOURCE...Law enforcement reported. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, roads, and low lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Highway 14, Mishawaka and Poudre Park. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Mohave County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Mohave by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-20 17:18:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-20 18:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Mohave FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR CENTRAL MOHAVE COUNTY At 518 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms has ended over the warned area however the warning will continue with clusters of thunderstorms to the west and southwest generally moving to the northeast. Additional flash flooding is possible. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. Some locations that could experience flash flooding include Diamond Creek road, Diamond Creek Campground and Peach Springs. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Larimer County, COweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Larimer by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-20 18:58:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-20 20:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life. THIS IS A LIFE THREATENING SITUATION! Heavy Rainfall has caused extensive and severe flooding of creeks, streams, roads and culverts in the affected part of the Cameron Peak burn area. Rock slides or debris flows can also be expected across roads in the warning area. Target Area: Larimer The National Weather Service in Denver has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Central Larimer County in north central Colorado * Until 830 PM MDT. * At 658 PM MDT, local law enforcement reported flash flooding across the Cameron Peak burn area along Highway 14. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Heavy rain produced flash flooding. SOURCE...Law enforcement reported. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, roads, and low lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Kinikinik and Rustic. This includes the following additional locations Gulches along Highway 14 near and above Rustic, Rising water and large debris in the Poudre River and The Upper Poudre Canyon. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Banks County, GAweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Banks, Hall, Jackson, Lumpkin, Madison, Towns, Union, White by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-20 04:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-20 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Banks; Hall; Jackson; Lumpkin; Madison; Towns; Union; White FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for portions of north central Georgia and northeast Georgia, including the following areas, in north central Georgia, Hall, Lumpkin and Union. In northeast Georgia, Banks, Jackson, Madison, Towns and White. * Through this evening. * A stationary front draped across the area will brings periods of moderate to heavy rainfall across portions of northeast Georgia through this evening. New rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 are possible, with locally higher amounts. This area has recently received between 1 to 2 inches of rain with locally higher amounts of 2.5+ inches. With already saturated soils, quickly accumulating rainfall will easily allow for efficient runoff and increase flash flood potential. * Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks and inundate fields, roads, businesses and other property. Street flooding could also lead to road closures.
East Feliciana Parish, LAweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for East Feliciana, St. Helena by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-19 19:27:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-22 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: East Feliciana; St. Helena The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Flood Advisory for East Feliciana Parish in southeastern Louisiana Northwestern St. Helena Parish in southeastern Louisiana East Central West Feliciana Parish in southeastern Louisiana * Until 830 AM CDT. * At 524 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Jackson, Clinton, Wilson, Norwood, Darlington and Spillman. Additional rainfall amounts of 2 to 3 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Cullman County, ALweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Cullman by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-20 08:56:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-20 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Cullman FLASH FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING The National Weather Service in Huntsville has expanded the * Flash Flood Watch to include a portion of north central Alabama, including the following area, Cullman. * Through this evening. * Numerous showers and a few thunderstorms are expected to redevelop this morning into the afternoon hours, before dissipating. This activity could produce another 1 to 2 inches of rainfall with locally heavier amounts possible over parts of northern Alabama. This is occurring along a stationary front that has already produced rainfall totals of 2 to 5 inches of rainfall across much of northern Alabama with locally higher amounts up to 8 inches this past weekend into Monday. This recent heavy rain has saturated soils in these areas, continuing the potential for additional flash flooding through 10 PM this evening.
Wilkinson County, MSweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Wilkinson by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-19 19:24:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-20 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Wilkinson The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northeastern East Feliciana Parish in southeastern Louisiana Northern St. Helena Parish in southeastern Louisiana Northern Tangipahoa Parish in southeastern Louisiana Northwestern Washington Parish in southeastern Louisiana Amite County in southern Mississippi Southern Pike County in southern Mississippi Southwestern Walthall County in southern Mississippi Eastern Wilkinson County in southern Mississippi * Until 930 AM CDT. * At 623 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Franklinton, Liberty, Magnolia, Kentwood, Centreville, Tylertown, Gloster, Osyka, Norwood, Gillsberg, Easleyville, Mount Herman, Felps, Tangipahoa and Mccomb Airport. Additional rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
San Juan County, COweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for San Juan, San Miguel by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-20 14:50:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-20 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. Target Area: San Juan; San Miguel The National Weather Service in Grand Junction has issued a * Flood Warning for East Central Dolores County in southwestern Colorado West Central San Juan County in southwestern Colorado Southeastern San Miguel County in southwestern Colorado * Until 645 PM MDT. * At 319 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Ophir and Trout Lake.
Environmentweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Clarke by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-20 10:09:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-20 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. If you encounter running water over roadways, find an alternate route and remember to turn around don`t drown! Target Area: Clarke FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has expanded the * Flash Flood Watch to include Clarke County. * Until 10 PM EDT this evening. * A stationary front draped across the area will brings periods of moderate to locally heavy rainfall through this evening. New rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 are possible, with locally higher amounts. This area has recently received between 1 and 3 inches of rain, since Monday morning. With already saturated soils, quickly accumulating rainfall could easily allow for efficient runoff and an increase in flash flood potential, especially along creeks, streams, low-lying and poor drainage areas. * Fast-responding creeks and streams may rise out of their banks and inundate fields, roads, businesses and other property. Street flooding from persistent heavy rain could quickly lead to problems, especially in urban areas.
Steuben County, NYweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Steuben by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-20 21:40:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-20 23:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Steuben FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1145 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTHEASTERN STEUBEN COUNTY At 940 PM EDT, Law enforcement has reported county route 80 near the route 110 intersection was flooded. Between 2.5 and 3 inches of rain has fallen and another thunderstorm is moving into the area. Flash flooding is ongoing. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Campbell, Painted Post, Thurston, Cameron, Savona, West Cameron, Coopers Plains, Gang Mills, Risingville, Cameron Mills and North Cameron. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Saint Helena Parish, LAweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for St. Helena, Tangipahoa, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-20 06:46:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-20 09:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: St. Helena; Tangipahoa; Washington The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Northeastern St. Helena Parish in southeastern Louisiana Northern Tangipahoa Parish in southeastern Louisiana Northwestern Washington Parish in southeastern Louisiana Southeastern Amite County in southern Mississippi Southern Pike County in southern Mississippi Southwestern Walthall County in southern Mississippi * Until 945 AM CDT. * At 646 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 2 to 3 inches in 1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Franklinton, Magnolia, Kentwood, Tylertown, Osyka, Mount Herman and Mccomb Airport. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 55 in Louisiana between mile markers 60 and 66. Interstate 55 in Mississippi between mile markers 1 and 12. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...2-3 INCHES IN 1 HOUR
Eagle County, COweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Central Colorado River Basin, Flat Tops by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-20 20:30:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-20 23:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Central Colorado River Basin; Flat Tops; Gore and Elk Mountains, Central Mountain Valleys FLASH FLOOD WATCH FOR THE GRIZZLY CREEK FIRE BURN AREA NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MDT THIS EVENING The Flash Flood Watch is now in effect for * Portions of northwest Colorado and west central Colorado, including the following areas, in northwest Colorado, Flat Tops. In west central Colorado, Central Colorado River Basin and Gore and Elk Mountains/Central Mountain Valleys. * Until 11 PM MDT this evening. * National Weather Service Meteorologists are forecasting possible heavy rainfall over the Grizzly Creek Fire Burn Area, which may lead to flash flooding and debris flows.
Navajo County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Navajo by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-20 20:33:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-20 22:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Navajo The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Navajo County in north central Arizona * Until 1030 PM MST. * At 831 PM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain in the Snowflake and Taylor area including Silver Creek. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Taylor, Shumway and Snowflake. This includes the following highways State Route 77 between mile markers 354 and 367. State Route 277 between mile markers 330 and 336. This includes the following streams and drainages Cottonwood Wash, Silver Creek, Concho Flat Wash, Dodson Wash, Hay Hollow Draw and Show Low Creek. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy