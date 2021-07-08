Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lewis County, NY

Special Weather Statement issued for Lewis by NWS

weather.gov
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-08 14:10:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Lewis A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT SOUTHEASTERN LEWIS COUNTY At 751 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Highmarket, or 7 miles northwest of Boonville, moving east at 35 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph are possible with this storm. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Locations impacted include Lyonsdale, Greig, Port Leyden, Lyons Falls, Constableville, Turin, West Leyden, Talcottville and Brantingham.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Lewis County, NY
City
Lewis, NY
City
Greig, NY
City
Boonville, NY
City
Constableville, NY
City
West Leyden, NY
City
Lyons Falls, NY
City
Turin, NY
City
Brantingham, NY
City
Port Leyden, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Lyonsdale Greig
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
BusinessPosted by
NBC News

4 companies near $26 billion settlement to resolve opioid lawsuits

Three major drug distributors and the pharmaceutical giant Johnson & Johnson are finalizing a $26 billion settlement to resolve thousands of lawsuits over the nation’s opioid crisis, according to four people familiar with the discussions. The four companies – which include Cardinal Health, Amerisource Bergen and McKesson – were accused...

Comments / 0

Community Policy