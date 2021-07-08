Special Weather Statement issued for Lewis by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 14:10:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Lewis A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT SOUTHEASTERN LEWIS COUNTY At 751 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Highmarket, or 7 miles northwest of Boonville, moving east at 35 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph are possible with this storm. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Locations impacted include Lyonsdale, Greig, Port Leyden, Lyons Falls, Constableville, Turin, West Leyden, Talcottville and Brantingham.