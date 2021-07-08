Cancel
Jefferson City, MO

Sen. Steven Roberts to Host Virtual Town Hall Event

 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSenator Steven Roberts to Host Virtual Town Hall Event. JEFFERSON CITY — State Sen. Steven Roberts, D-St. Louis, announces he will be hosting a virtual town hall event on Tuesday, July 13, from 6:30 – 7:30 p.m. The event will focus on four key areas: local empowerment, health care, education and women’s rights. During the virtual event, Sen. Roberts will be joined by Michael McMillian, president and CEO of The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis, Inc.; Dr. Kendra Holmes, senior vice-president of Affinia Healthcare; Dr. Nicole Williams of St. Louis Public Schools; and Angie Postal, vice president of public policy, education and community engagement for Planned Parenthood of the St. Louis Region and Southwest Missouri.

