FiftyForward Endowment receives generous donation to provide agency’s supportive care program with resources in perpetuity

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - After receiving an anonymous donation of $635,000, SOWELA’s Aviation Maintenance Technology Program was determined to put that money to good use. “This benefits the program because this allows the students to work with newer technology, so it benefits our students because our students are the ones we are training to be AMP mechanics,” said Dr. William Mayo, Dean of the School of Transportation and Applied Technology. “They’re maintainers, ones you don’t see. They’re the ones that keep the plane in the air.”