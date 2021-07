Cecil Arnold Probus, age 78, of Louisville, formerly of Grayson County, passed away, Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at St. Mary & Elizabeth Hospital. He was born October 24, 1942, in Louisville, to the late Minor Thomas and Gladys Carter Probus. He was a member and deacon of Southside Baptist Church in Louisville, an Army veteran, having served with the 164th Military Police Unit stationed out of Germany and retired from the Louisville Naval Ordnance.