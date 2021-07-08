Cancel
Cheyenne, WY

Miss Frontier and Lady in Waiting prepare for return of Cheyenne Frontier Days

By Will Thomas
wyomingnewsnow.tv
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - On Wednesday afternoon, Miss Frontier, Bailey Bishop, and Lady in Waiting, Savannah Messenger, were involved in the filming of a music video celebrating 90 years of Miss Frontier. This is the first time, a music video will be produced ahead of the 125th Cheyenne Frontier Days. Wyoming News Now stopped by the shoot to see how Bishop and Messenger are preparing for the “Daddy of ‘Em All.”

