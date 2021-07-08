Cancel
Mexico announces steps to ensure free union vote at GM plant

By Associated Press
Minneapolis Star Tribune
 12 days ago

MEXICO CITY — The Mexican and U.S. governments announced a plan Thursday to resolve a U.S. labor complaint over attempts to steal a union vote at an auto plant in northern Mexico. The Economy Department promised Thursday to punish any voting abuses and provide inspectors at a new vote at...

