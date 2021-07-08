Cancel
Scientists tag first white shark of the season near Chatham

By Julia Taliesin
Posted by 
Boston
Boston
 12 days ago

The shark was 12 feet long, and looked to be missing a fin.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3p2ASL_0arWLBEm00
A white shark was tagged Wednesday in the waters south of Chatham. Photo by Atlantic White Shark Conservancy

Sharks are being spotted here, there, and everywhere right now, but most have to journey through these waters before. On Wednesday, the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy tagged a white shark for the first time this season south of Chatham.

SHARK SAFETY

Dr. Greg Skomal, recreational fisheries program manager, did the actual tagging. In a video shared with CBS Boston, Skomal is seen on a boat using a long rod to tag the shark while it swims below in water only 15 feet deep. Tagging allows researchers to track the shark’s movement and behaviors, leading to deeper study of habitats, predation, and more.

The male, Great White shark was 12 feet long and missing its left, pectoral fin, so scientists believe he was injured at some point.

Shark sightings are continuing to increase, as they typically do from May through October. Biologist John Chisholm tweeted on July 6 that there had been more than six shark sightings.

In the last couple of days, the Sharktivity app shows reported sightings up and down the Cape’s outer coast, with the most sightings concentrated around Chatham and others reported near Wellfleet and Provincetown.

