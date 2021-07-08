Dear Hudson Valley Humidity – Can We Get A Break?
Summertime, and the living is not so easy - this humidity..... I used to make fun of my mom, who had a knee replacement a few years back and used to joke with my sister and I that she could 'feel in her knee' when a storm was coming. Ok mom, whatever you say. A quick google search proved my mom's theory right - that body pains and weather perditions can go hand in hand due to barometric or atmospheric pressure. Don't ask me to explain this any further, remember, I went to school for radio.wrrv.com
Comments / 0