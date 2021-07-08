Dear Hudson Valley Humidity – Can We Get A Break?

The Hudson Valley, known for its country charm and succulent agriculture, is fast becoming one of the most popular locales in New York—thanks in part to an influx of city dwellers relocating during the pandemic, as well as the opening of Legoland in Goshen. Travelers will also have their choice of new hotels: Hutton Brickyards in Kingston, with luxury cabins close to the Hudson River, and The Maker, a hotel, restaurant, lounge and café in Hudson that celebrates all things artisanal. Farther south, the revitalized Blue Hill at Stone Barns has a new chefs-in-residence program, bringing in more talents to shake up its famed kitchen. —Diandra Barnwell.