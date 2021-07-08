Cancel
Environment

Dear Hudson Valley Humidity – Can We Get A Break?

By Val
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Summertime, and the living is not so easy - this humidity..... I used to make fun of my mom, who had a knee replacement a few years back and used to joke with my sister and I that she could 'feel in her knee' when a storm was coming. Ok mom, whatever you say. A quick google search proved my mom's theory right - that body pains and weather perditions can go hand in hand due to barometric or atmospheric pressure. Don't ask me to explain this any further, remember, I went to school for radio.

Poughkeepsie, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

#Humid#Middletown#Poughkeepsie
