Twin Lakes National Fiddler Championship judges announced. Includes 11 time state champion from Short Creek.

With the 2021 Twin Lakes National Fiddler Championship right around the corner, contest director Ed Carnes has announced the three judges for this year’s event. “If you get fair, respected, and qualified judges, fiddlers will come,” Carnes said. “We had 75 fiddlers (in 2019) and that tells me that we did a great job in selecting judges. I know each of the judges personally, I know they are competent and fair, and have judged several state championships; the Grand Master Fiddler Championship in Nashville and the U.S. National Championship in Idaho. One judged the new U.S. National Adult Fiddle Championship, and we are very lucky to get judges of this caliber.”