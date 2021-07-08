Meth lands man in prison

A Hillsboro man was sentenced to nine months in prison this week in Highland County Common Pleas Court for aggravated possession of methamphetamine. James Willey, 36, was sentenced for a single count of aggravated possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony. According to the judgment entry for confinement from the court, Willey had a previous felony or misdemeanor within the past two years and was serving or had previously served time in prison.