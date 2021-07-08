Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Highland County, OH

Meth lands man in prison

By Times Gazette
Times Gazette
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Hillsboro man was sentenced to nine months in prison this week in Highland County Common Pleas Court for aggravated possession of methamphetamine. James Willey, 36, was sentenced for a single count of aggravated possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony. According to the judgment entry for confinement from the court, Willey had a previous felony or misdemeanor within the past two years and was serving or had previously served time in prison.

www.timesgazette.com

Comments / 2

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lakeview, OH
Hillsboro, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Highland County, OH
Crime & Safety
County
Highland County, OH
City
Hillsboro, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Mental Health#Drugs#Confinement#Sierra Newcomb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
BusinessPosted by
NBC News

4 companies near $26 billion settlement to resolve opioid lawsuits

Three major drug distributors and the pharmaceutical giant Johnson & Johnson are finalizing a $26 billion settlement to resolve thousands of lawsuits over the nation’s opioid crisis, according to four people familiar with the discussions. The four companies – which include Cardinal Health, Amerisource Bergen and McKesson – were accused...

Comments / 2

Community Policy