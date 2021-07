SPRINGFIELD POLICE RELEASING PICTURES OF BREAK-IN SUSPECTS FROM TWO WEEKS AGO IN THE EAST FOREST PARK NEIGHBORHOOD NEAR THE EAST LONGMEADOW LINE. THEY'RE ASKING FOR THE PUBLIC'S HELP. AROUND THREE- O'CLOCK in the MORNING on June 24th - Springfield police say THESE THREE SUSPECTS are responsible for car break-ins IN THE EAST FOREST PARK NEIGHBORHOOD, NEAR THE EAST LONGMEADOW LINE.