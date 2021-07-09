Elizabethtown woman with ‘diminished capacity’ missing for nearly 2 weeks

Police are asking for the public’s help locating an Elizabethtown woman with “diminished capacity” who has not been seen for nearly two weeks. The Elizabethtown Police Department said 31-year-old Melissa Emerick was last seen at her Elizabethtown residence on June 25. Police said Emerick has “diminished capacity” and that it’s not unusual for her to leave for prolonged periods of time without contacting anyone.