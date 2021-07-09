Cancel
Arcadia, CA

Weekend: 626 Night Market Returns

By Alysia Gray Painter
NBC Los Angeles
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe market will return to Arcadia for three more 2021 visits in late July, August, and September. 626 Night Market: The huge-of-size, celebratory-of-character spectacular returns to Santa Anita Park from July 9 through 11 with bites galore in tasty tow. Craving churros, lobster rolls, savory skewers, and potatos on a stick? You'll encounter outlandish and traditional eats, and everything in the munch-tastic middle. There are shops, too, to browse, and live entertainment, and lots of after-sunset sights and splendor. Can't make it over July's second weekend? There are three more weekends to come in 2021, with late July, August, and September on the calendar. Get your ticket online for five bucks, plus a fee.

