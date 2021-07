Screaming for ice cream is getting a summer refresh at Jeni’s Splendid Ice Cream. The popular chain is scooping up some major seasonal nostalgia with its new collection, which is inspired by your neighborhood ice cream trucks — and each unique limited-edition flavor promises to pique your interest as well as your tastebuds. With a flavor that’s described as tasting “like fading summer sunlight” and a pint that’s reimagines an iconic food court beverage, you’ll definitely want to keep track of Jeni's Ice Cream Truck flavors release schedule to make sure you get to try it all.