Hall County, GA

How much does it cost to dump trash at Hall County landfill? More starting fall 2021

By Conner Evans
The Times
The Times
 8 days ago
A trash compactor compresses trash on the working face of the Hall County Landfill in Gainesville on Tuesday, March 13, 2018. - photo by David Barnes

Hall County’s fees to dump trash in the Candler Landfill will increase starting on Oct. 1.

The Hall County Board of Commissioners passed the new fee schedule Thursday, July 8.

The fees had not been adjusted in many years, said Srikanth Yamala, Hall County director of public works and utilities. The freon and tires fee had not been adjusted since 1996 and the tipping and minimum fees had not been adjusted in 10 years or more, Yamala said.

The tipping fee per ton will rise from $40 to $60; the minimum fee will rise from $12.50 to $20; a new scale for tires will be implemented that ascends with larger tire sizes more dramatically than the current scale; and the county will add a $10 fee for mattress disposal. Fees for latex, oil and paint will not change.

Commissioners Jeff Stowe and Billy Powell asked at the work session on July 6 whether the landfill would still accept boats, which are large and take a long time to breakdown. Yamala said that they do not have a plan in place yet for boats, so they are still accepting them at this time with no extra cost. Staff will conduct a study on this issue that could take 8-10 months, he said.

“I would like to see something … on the boats because I know those are a pain for you all to deal with and they don’t degrade,” Powell said. “A fiberglass boat is going to be a squished fiberglass boat and take up the same amount of vertical space in the landfill forever. So there ought to be some fee associated with that in my opinion.”

Yamala said that he and his staff would come back to the board with some recommendations on how to minimize delays and bottlenecks at the landfill. It will take 6-8 months to see if the increased fees help deter people from using the landfill, he said.

Residents may visit the Hall County Landfill 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.

