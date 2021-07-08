Milwaukee Pride sets dates for October festival

A quartet of top genre showcases have once again joined forces for a major horror showcase this fall. The teams behind the Boston Underground Film Festival, the Brooklyn Horror Film Festival, the North Bend Film Fest and the Overlook Film Festival will present Nightstream, running virtually October 7-13. Last year, the first Nightstream offered the world premiere of Aneesh Chaganty’s RUN, Ryuhei Kitamura’s THE DOORMAN, Jesse Blanchard’s FRANK & ZED, Devereux Milburn’s HONEYDEW, Nicholas Payne Santos’ IT CUTS DEEP, Jake Mahaffy’s REUNION and Terence Krey’s AN UNQUIET GRAVE, plus numerous North American and U.S. premieres. This year, for the first time, the fest has opened up for feature and short-film submissions. Click here to submit your movie; the early bird deadline is July 23, the regular deadline is August 6 and the late deadline is August 17.