Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Milwaukee Pride sets dates for October festival

By Kevin Schwaller
spectrumnews1.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILWAUKEE — PrideFest is officially returning to Milwaukee this year. Milwaukee Pride, Inc., the parent organization of PrideFest, announced Thursday that it is hosting “PridetoberFest” from Oct. 8-9 at the Henry W. Maier Festival Park. Organizers said PridetoberFest will be a scaled-back version of the traditional June festival, that was...

spectrumnews1.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pride Month#Pridefest#Milwaukee Pride Inc#Pridetoberfest#Lgbtq#National Coming Out Day
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
Related
Columbus, OHcwcolumbus.com

Columbus Italian Festival returning in October 2021

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — After last year's event was canceled due to COVID-19, the Columbus Italian Festival will be returning in October 2021. The event will begin at 5 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 8 and will conclude at 7 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 10. The Columbus Italian Festival will feature...
FestivalDown East

Portland Chamber Music Festival: Summer Benefit

PCMF’s 28th summer season launches with a fabulous fundraiser at Cove Street Arts, East Bayside’s multimedia gallery complex celebrating Maine-made fine art. Among gorgeous seascapes and works by contemporary masters, enjoy drinks, hors d’oeuvres, and exclusive performances from PCMF’s Resident Artists, including the harp-and-guitar duo of Bridget Kibbey and João Luiz, and current and founding Artistic Directors Melissa Reardon and Jennifer Elowitch. Mix and mingle with fellow music lovers, bid high and bid often at the silent auction, and help support the return of live, world-class chamber music performances to our community.
Marin County, CApacificsun.com

Save the Dates for These Marin Film Festivals

It took more than a year, but Marin County is steadily reopening for events and gatherings as vaccinations keep the pandemic’s numbers relatively low in the North Bay. Already, local music venues, art galleries and restaurants are letting people in, and now the region is adding film festivals to its live offerings.
Moviesrue-morgue.com

Four-festivals-in-one Nightstream sets dates and opens for submissions

A quartet of top genre showcases have once again joined forces for a major horror showcase this fall. The teams behind the Boston Underground Film Festival, the Brooklyn Horror Film Festival, the North Bend Film Fest and the Overlook Film Festival will present Nightstream, running virtually October 7-13. Last year, the first Nightstream offered the world premiere of Aneesh Chaganty’s RUN, Ryuhei Kitamura’s THE DOORMAN, Jesse Blanchard’s FRANK & ZED, Devereux Milburn’s HONEYDEW, Nicholas Payne Santos’ IT CUTS DEEP, Jake Mahaffy’s REUNION and Terence Krey’s AN UNQUIET GRAVE, plus numerous North American and U.S. premieres. This year, for the first time, the fest has opened up for feature and short-film submissions. Click here to submit your movie; the early bird deadline is July 23, the regular deadline is August 6 and the late deadline is August 17.
Ubly, MIbigrapidsnews.com

Homecoming festival to showcase 125 years of Ubly pride

For more than 30 years the village of Ubly has been holding its annual Ubly Homecoming, inviting in thousands of people to celebrate with a plethora of entertainment. “It is a gathering for the community,” committee Secretary Tracey Foster said. This year’s event has a little extra reason to celebrate...
Walnut Grove, MNheadlightherald.com

Pageant, Festival return

An early-afternoon rain couldn’t entirely dampen the spirits of Laura Ingalls Wilder fans who once again converged on Walnut Grove for the opening performances of the Fragments of a Dream Pageant and Family Festival this past Friday and Saturday. Walnut Grove came alive again Friday and Saturday, a year removed...
Celebritiestribuneledgernews.com

Berlin's LGBT city festival cancelled in October, to return July 2022

Berlin — Berlin's two-day LGBT city festival in Schoeneberg is considered the largest in Europe with more than 350,000 visitors. But organizers said Thursday it would be cancelled in 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic. It would have been the 28th time the festival took place. Due to the unpredictable...
Festivalaymag.com

International Greek Food Festival to Return in October

The International Greek Food Festival is returning to Little Rock once again. The next iteration of the beloved event will take place on the first weekend of October this year. “The 2021 International Greek Food Festival looks forward to continuing its tradition of serving food, friends and the community,” festival...
PoliticsTimes Gazette

Greenfield festival underway

It will be a bit scaled back this year, but 12 months after it was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Greene Countrie Towne Festival has returned to Greenfield and it will continue throughout the weekend. The festival, sponsored by the Greenfield Rotary Club, actually started Thursday evening with...
Patchogue, NYNewsday

Aurora Music Festival coming to Patchogue in October

This summer will go by without the Great South Bay Music Festival, which has been postponed to 2022 due to the pandemic, but founder/promoter Jim Faith will not let 2021 end without a musical event on Long Island. The Aurora Music Festival will be coming to Shorefront Park in Patchogue from Oct. 1 to 3.
Easton, MDchestertownspy.org

Chesapeake Film Festival is Live and Virtual October 1-10

As the lights dim in the grandeur of the historic Avalon Theatre in Easton, MD, a hush falls over the audience. Excitement builds as the first images of the 14th annual Chesapeake Film Festival mark the return of a LIVE Festival October 1 and 2. And what better way to...
FestivalWeirton Daily Times

Brew and Food Truck Festival set for Saturday in Richmond

RICHMOND — Festival in the Woods, a nonprofit organization whose members note they are dedicated to improving their community, have two events on the calendar this week. “Throughout the year we hold many events to give back to the community, including a new event this year — Movies in the Park,” explained an organization spokesperson.
Union City, PAthecorryjournal.com

Festival fun

The Union City Volunteer Fire Co. offered barbecue chicken dinners July 10 during the French Creek Festival on the campus of Union City Area School District. Above, fire department members, Ken Thomas, left, and Corey Brown, make sure the chicken is grilled to perfection. Sherri Margie of Union City shows...
Phoenix, AZnny360.com

Phoenix concert series

The town of Schroeppel concert series have begun. While this free concert venue has some picnic tables and benches at the park, people should bring a lawn chair is a good idea. All concerts in the “Music in the Park” and “Canalside Music Series” are held on Mondays and Fridays...
Dana Point, CAPosted by
Variety

Pearl Jam to Headline ‘Encore Weekend’ of Ohana Festival in SoCal in October

Pearl Jam has announced two additional headlining performances this fall, and they’ll be taking place at a familiar location. A week after appearing Sept. 26 at frontman Eddie Vedder’s three-day Ohana festival in Dana Point, Calif., the Seattle group will return for an “encore weekend” of the event at the same venue on Oct. 1-2. Aside from a previously announced appearance on Sept. 18 at the Sea.Hear.Now festival on the beach at Asbury Park, N.J., the new Ohana performances will be Pearl Jam’s only other shows of 2021. Whereas Pearl Jam will only be playing the third and final night of Ohana’s...
Pulaski County, ARlittlerocksoiree.com

Greek Food Festival to Again Go Curbside in October

After postponing last spring and scaling back festivities in the fall, the International Greek Food Festival has announced it will once again host its deliciousness curbside in October 2021. On Friday and Saturday, Oct. 1-2, hungry locals can pick up their pre-ordered dishes via drive-thru at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox...
Pigeon, MIHuron Daily Tribune

Summerfest returns to Pigeon

Hundreds of people descended on Pigeon Saturday as the annual Farmers Summerfest kicked into high gear. The day included parades as well as family friendly fun in Pigeon Village Park. Activities included a corn hole tournament, bingo, kids inflatables, food trucks, a farmer’s market, garage sales, a $2,500 raffle and live music in the band shell.
Fort Collins, CO1310kfka.com

Bohemian Light Music Festival

If you weren’t able to get tickets to see Nelly and the Spin Doctors at Taste of Fort Collins over the weekend, there’s officially another festival coming to town. Instead of its annual Bohemian Nights at NewWestFest, the Bohemian Foundation announced a lineup and dates for the Bohemian Light Music Festival, a free, two-day festival in downtown Fort Collins on Aug 14-15.Concerts will go from 1-8 p.m both days across four stages and will feature more than 45 artists.

Comments / 0

Community Policy