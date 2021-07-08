Which Former Washington Star Has Been Named Voice' Of The ESPYS?

Earlier this week, Vernon Davis mapped out his plan to "go Hollywood.'' Well, that didn't take long.

The former Washington Football Team Pro Bowl tight end has been named as the "voice" of this year's ESPYS. The popular awards show airs live from The Rooftop at Pier 17 at Seaport in New York on ABC Saturday night, with the emerging actor introducing presenters and accompanying host Anthony Mackie.

“Over time I’ll probably show up in so many projects that people will get used to seeing me as an actor and forget about me as a player,” Davis tells ESPN's John Keim. “I think about watching Terry Crews and The Rock and you see them and you don’t think about them as athletes, because you see them in so many different projects. That will probably happen with me.”

Davis, a D.C. native who played at Maryland before ending his 15-year NFL career in Washington, may not have yet landed a leading-man role like "The Rock", but a primo gig on sports' premier awards show is a pretty good start.

He'll be joined on the ESPYS by behind-the-scenes host and Peloton superstar instructor Ally Love and a cavalcade of presenters including DaBaby, Kane Brown, Dude Perfect, Rob Gronkowski, Julius Randle, Joe Namath, Kurt Warner, Roy Williams and Tracy Morgan.

Washington star defensive end Chase Young is among the star-studded list of athletes scheduled to attend the event.