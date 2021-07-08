Black Widow spoilers: Who is Taskmaster in Black Widow?

I wanted to see the Marvel Studios logo again on the big screen, and to hear that fanfare that usually accompanies the Marvel Cinematic Universe through a chord sound system. I wanted to sit in the armchair ready to enjoy the past of Black Widow. The predisposition was positive, although not excessively, I tend to be realistic in terms of expectations. Also, my rings do not fall off, the cinema popcorn I like it like the most, and I am one of those who think that the cards are better for the clubs. That is, yesterday I did not go to the cinema expecting to find a great Marvel movie, not even one that we could place in the second division of your video library. Yesterday I walked into the room expecting to find one of those low-profile films that, without having a budget at the level of the company’s great productions, aspire to make you have an entertaining time and a little more. Despite this, I came away with the feeling that I had enjoyed more of any of the three series released to date than the tape at hand. Worrying.