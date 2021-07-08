Cancel
Cannes XR 2021 – Your Guide To The Virtual Exhibition

By Kyle Melnick
vrscout.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleImmerse yourself in a series of ground-breaking VR projects available as part of the XR3 virtual exhibition. This week marks the start of part two of the XR3 virtual exhibit, a hybrid digital conference developed as part of a collaboration between Cannes XR, Tribeca, and The NewImages Festival. Beginning now until July 17th, those with access to a PC VR headset can access a veritable treasure trove of genre-defying experiences and art developed using immersive technology.

