Cannes XR 2021 – Your Guide To The Virtual Exhibition

Most people only experience the Cannes Film Festival via paparazzi pictures and celebrity social media updates, but Soko has been attending since her teens. The singer, actor, and muse to designers like Gucci's Alessandro Michele has been front and center at the festival since her breakthrough performance in 2009’s À l’origine and has repeatedly attended for business and pleasure in the years since. This year the star popped in to promote A Good Man, director Marie-Castille Mention-Schaar’s forthcoming drama but her trip wasn’t all work and no play. Traveling with her son Indigo, she found time for catching up with old friends, mornings at the beach, and taking in the work of her peers. Below Soko shares how she made her trip work for her and why returning to the festival continues to be meaningful.