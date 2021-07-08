Warriors summer league team to play in Sacramento’s California Classic before Las Vegas

Bobby Portis had a disrespectful act for Chris Paul during Game 6 of the NBA Finals between his Milwaukee Bucks and the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night. Portis’ Bucks were leading the Suns 84-82 in the fourth quarter. Portis was breaking to the basket on a drive and was being defended by Paul, who slapped the ball out of Portis’ hands. The ball went out of bounds, and there was a dispute over who last touched the ball.