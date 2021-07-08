Cancel
NBA

Warriors summer league team to play in Sacramento’s California Classic before Las Vegas

 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBefore joining the rest of the NBA in Las Vegas for the annual Summer League, the Warriors will participate in a smaller exhibition tournament in Sacramento that includes the Sacramento Kings, Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat. Beginning August 3, those four teams will play a total of four games as part of the third-ever California Classic Summer League at Golden 1 Center. Teams will feature rookies selected in this month's NBA Draft and fringe players attempting to make NBA and G League rosters.

