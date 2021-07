The Starke County Commissioners welcomed comments from the public Tuesday night on how to spend $4.4 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds from the federal government. Debbie Wappel asked the commissioners to consider an extensive broadband project as many people are working from home and it would be a great benefit in rural areas. She also asked to use some funds to help beautify the San Pierre area, especially along U.S. 421. She commented there are several properties that showcase junk and it is an eyesore to those who travel through San Pierre. She also asked that the commissioners rethink providing funds for food services as she gets many requests from places to take food that people do not take from food pantries and service organizations. She commented that she often uses that food to cook meals for the elderly who greatly appreciate it.