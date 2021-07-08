Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fullerton, CA

Fullerton Designates Neon YMCA Sign a Historical Landmark

By Maria Watson
orangecoast.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNearly 60 years ago, an iconic neon triangle was erected in Fullerton. Today the sign is a designated historical landmark recognizing how YMCA OC has cemented itself into the development of the city’s culture and history. Its longevity might be attributed to how the nonprofit organization provides financial assistance as well as a sense of community for young and old. In the beginning of the pandemic, YMCA OC staff reached out to nearly 5,400 seniors in the area, “just to make sure they were OK, (that) they had everything they needed,” says Chief Operations Officer Dolores Daly. “One of the things we’ve learned in all our years of serving the community is that people want that place to go where they feel welcome … like they belong.”

www.orangecoast.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fullerton, CA
Government
Local
California Government
Orange County, CA
Government
County
Orange County, CA
City
Fullerton, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Neon Sign#Health And Wellness
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Longevity
Related
TennisPosted by
Reuters

Superstar Osaka lights flame as Japan's COVID-hit Games open

TOKYO, July 23 (Reuters) - Japan's global superstar Naomi Osaka on Friday lit the Olympic cauldron to mark the start of Tokyo 2020, in an opening ceremony shorn of glitz and overshadowed by a pandemic but defined by hope, tradition and gestures of diversity. Postponed by a year due to...
MLBPosted by
The Associated Press

Cleveland’s baseball team goes from Indians to Guardians

CLEVELAND (AP) — Known as the Indians since 1915, Cleveland’s Major League Baseball team will be called Guardians. The ballclub announced the name change Friday — effective at the end of the 2021 season — with a video on Twitter narrated by actor and team fan Tom Hanks. The decision ends months of internal discussions triggered by a national reckoning by institutions and teams to drop logos and names considered racist.
NFLNBC News

Maria Taylor joins NBC Sports after split with ESPN

Maria Taylor, a sports reporter who recently left ESPN after failing to reach a contract extension, is joining NBC Sports, the company announced Friday. Taylor's first assignment will be covering the Olympics, the network said. She was welcomed on air during NBC's Olympics coverage. Taylor left ESPN this week after...

Comments / 0

Community Policy