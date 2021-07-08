Fullerton Designates Neon YMCA Sign a Historical Landmark

Nearly 60 years ago, an iconic neon triangle was erected in Fullerton. Today the sign is a designated historical landmark recognizing how YMCA OC has cemented itself into the development of the city’s culture and history. Its longevity might be attributed to how the nonprofit organization provides financial assistance as well as a sense of community for young and old. In the beginning of the pandemic, YMCA OC staff reached out to nearly 5,400 seniors in the area, “just to make sure they were OK, (that) they had everything they needed,” says Chief Operations Officer Dolores Daly. “One of the things we’ve learned in all our years of serving the community is that people want that place to go where they feel welcome … like they belong.”