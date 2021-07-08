Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

Buddy Murphy Says WWE Feared That They Accidentally Applied 30-Day Non Compete To His Contract, Too

By Sean Ross Sapp
Posted by 
Fightful
Fightful
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Buddy Murphy is free....on August 31. Let's explain. Murphy was a part of the June 2021 WWE budget cuts. Often heralded as a future star in WWE, he was successful whenever given the ball. Unfortunately, he'd not been passed the ball in quite some time and was deemed expendable by the company. In his first post-WWE interview, Murphy spoke to Fightful about getting the news that he'd be released.

www.fightful.com

Comments / 0

Fightful

Fightful

3K+
Followers
14K+
Post
732K+
Views
ABOUT

Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.

 https://www.fightful.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Buddy Murphy
Person
Aleister Black
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#Wwe Inc#Aew Dynamite#Nxt
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
Twitter
News Break
AEW
News Break
Wrestling
News Break
WWE
News Break
WWE NXT
News Break
Sports
Related
WWEringsidenews.com

Impact Wrestling Signs Former WWE Superstars

WWE has released a number of people in the past year and a couple of them are now with Impact Wrestling. This should come as no real surprise as the free agency pool is teeming with talent. According to a report from PW Insider, Aiden English, who preforms as Drama...
WWEringsidenews.com

Why Charlotte Flair’s WWE RAW Women’s Title Reign Was So Short

Charlotte Flair is on her way to becoming one of the most decorated champions in WWE history. She lost the RAW Women’s Title on RAW this week, but that still counted as a title run, no matter how short it is. There is a reason why she got such a short reign.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Daniel Bryan Makes Big Move After Quitting WWE

Daniel Bryan is still red hot on the radar as everyone wonders where he will be going to next in his wrestling career. Will Bryan hang it up for good or is there still one last step that he will take? Vince McMahon Outraged At ‘Broke’ Wrestlers. As translated by...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

WWE Blame Big Name For Money in the Bank Disaster

Fans watching WWE’s Money in the Bank pay-per-view event tonight got a unwelcome development as Peacock’s stream suffered through technical difficulties for a good chunk of the event. This affected a majority of the WWE universe. It is being reported that the issues are now taken care of the stream is now working as normally intended. Peacock also had issues during last month’s Hell in a Cell event. Pat McAfee said Edge’s eyes were ‘fluttering like Peacock’ during the main event.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Daniel Bryan First AEW Match Rumor Leaks

The rumor mill just doesn’t stop when it comes to Daniel Bryan. Now more than ever it looks like Bryan could very well be making the jump to AEW like many of us had thought would happen from the start…Alexa Bliss ‘Revealing’ New Ring Gear Photos Leak. As translated by...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Undertaker Daughter Calls Out Divas At Raw

Kaia, the daughter of WWE legend The Undertaker seems to be a huge fan of WWE. She had made her presence felt with her mother and former WWE star Michelle McCool at this week’s edition of Monday Night Raw. Undertaker was backstage. Kaia was spotted with Michelle McCool. Kaia was...
WWEwrestlingrumors.net

WATCH: Team Split Leads To Surprise Title Change On Monday Night Raw

Not the intended result. With so many wrestlers and characters on WWE television, it can make sense to put them together and see what they can do as a combined force. Some of these instances work a lot better than others and that has been the case as of late on Monday Night Raw. That being said, one such group seems to be no more, but the split resulted in a surprise ending.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Keith Lee ‘Buried’ On WWE Raw For Sad Reason

WWE star Keith Lee made his much-awaited return on this week’s edition of Monday Night RAW. But, that did not end well for The Limitless One as he surprisingly lost to WWE Champion Bobby Lashley in a quick match. The former NXT Champion One had been off WWE programming for...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

John Cena Surprising WWE Contract Revealed

John Cena is a 16-time World Champion in WWE and has been the face of the company for over a decade until he shifted to a part-time schedule back in 2017. Many fans have been wanting to see Cena make his return at this year’s WrestleMania. He is also worked with Vin Diesel on Fast and Furious 9. John Cena could also be losing his return match.
WWEringsidenews.com

Buddy Murphy Hints At Feuding With Aleister Black After Shocking AEW Debut

For the past couple of months, WWE has been releasing several employees including WWE Superstars, beginning with the release of Superstars such as Chelsea Green and Mickie James in April. Last month, WWE held yet another round of cuts from the company and it included several big names. Among them...
WWEPosted by
Fightful

Buddy Murphy Says His Involvement In The Roman Reigns Attacker Storyline Was Accidental

Buddy Murphy unknowingly got himself involved in a prominent WWE storyline. On the July 30, 2019, episode of SmackDown, Roman Reigns was on his way to announce his SummerSlam opponent when a pile of scaffold suddenly fell down on top of him. Murphy became one of the prime suspects after he was spotted in the background of the shot. Speaking with Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp, the former Cruiserweight Champion revealed that his cameo was not meant to happen and was completely accidental.
UFCPosted by
Fightful

Big E Would Have No Problem With Conor McGregor In WWE, But Is Bothered By Conor's Legal Issues

Big E weighs in on Conor Mcgregor potentially coming to WWE. McGregor's name has often been mentioned as being WWE bound thanks his ties to Becky Lynch, his charisma, and his box office appeal. With McGregor suffering another less at UFC 264 via injury and his desire to fight being questions, speculation has once again started that he could be the latest UFC star to cross over into the world of wrestling.

Comments / 0

Community Policy