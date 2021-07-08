Buddy Murphy Says WWE Feared That They Accidentally Applied 30-Day Non Compete To His Contract, Too
Buddy Murphy is free....on August 31. Let's explain. Murphy was a part of the June 2021 WWE budget cuts. Often heralded as a future star in WWE, he was successful whenever given the ball. Unfortunately, he'd not been passed the ball in quite some time and was deemed expendable by the company. In his first post-WWE interview, Murphy spoke to Fightful about getting the news that he'd be released.www.fightful.com
