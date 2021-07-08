Watch: Azuolas Tubelis and Bennedict Mathurin dunk their way onto FIBA's 'Top 5 plays'

There are only nine days until the draft, believe it or not. And with the NBA fully locked in on offseason preparation, and informed speculation becoming more factual by the day, it’s a good time to take a closer look at how draft night is shaping up. While the projected No. 1 pick—Cade Cunningham—remains the same, a lot has changed over the past month as players crisscrossed the country for workouts after the combine.