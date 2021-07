Things started off really well for the Phoenix Suns in the 2021 NBA Finals. They won the first two games of the series and appeared poised to win their first championship in franchise history. However, the series has done a complete 180 since those first two games. The Bucks have won three straight, and now they sit just one win away from their first title in 50 years. Milwaukee's latest victory came in Game 5 on Sunday night -- after the Suns jumped out to a 16 point lead in the first half.