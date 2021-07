Recently, St. Louis Blues star forward Vladimir Tarasenko requested a trade from the team. The 29-year-old has gone through several injury issues relating to his shoulder, and it has been rumored that the mishandling of his injury may have been the cause of his request. While it might be a good idea to go after Tarasenko on the surface level, as he is a former 40-goal scorer, he is overall not the right target for the Kings.