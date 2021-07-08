Cancel
Bail reform, election bills set for public hearings after first day of special session

HOUSTON — Bills on bail reform and potential changes to voting laws have public hearings scheduled for Saturday morning after the first day of the Texas Legislature’s special session in Austin. A day before Thursday’s opening gavel, Governor Greg Abbott revealed 11 items on the agenda that he called “unfinished...

Texas Legislature Advances Voting Reforms in Special Session

In a special session held over the weekend, Texas Republicans advanced two controversial elections bills that would impose restrictions at the ballot box, The Hill reported on Sunday. Republicans managed to advance two bills out of committees that call for banning 24-hour-voting and getting rid of drive-through voting. These two...
Texas Special Session Begins Today: Election Law Back On Table

Texas lawmakers were headed to Austin on Thursday for a special session. The meeting was supposed to focus on hot conservative priorities as well as the voting rights of the state. A day before the special session, Governor Greg Abbott divulged an ambitious plan. Election integrity, bail reform, border security,...
Local legislators discuss important bills during special session

AUSTIN — Three Texas House bills are the most important to Bell County, local lawmakers said on the first day of a special session for the 87th Legislature. The special session’s first day ended quickly — with both the House and the Senate adjourned and recessed, respectively, within an hour of convening. After taking roll on the House side, Speaker Dade Phelan, R-Beaumont, took parliamentary inquiries from two representatives before a member of the staff read the bills to be filed during this session. After the bills were listed, Phelan adjourned the House until 10 a.m. today.
Special session kicks off with focus on election bills intensifying

AUSTIN, Texas — The smiles on lawmakers' faces and general hum of pleasantries exchanged across the Texas House of Representatives chamber more closely resembled the first day of school than the first day of the special session, but the general good mood could soon quickly erode as focus on the election bills will likely crank up tensions.
Local Matters: Texas Republicans to revive controversial election reform bill

Texas Republicans are set to bring back a controversial elections reform bill for debate during a special legislative session starting Thursday. House Democrats had managed to block the bill from reaching a vote by staging a walk out in May. Texas Tribune politics reporter James Barragán joins CBSN's "Red & Blue" to discuss the other conservative priorities Republican Governor Greg Abbott has announced for the session, as well as the pressure he's facing from GOP primary challengers.
Gov. Abbott Releases First Special Session Agenda

AUSTIN, TX – Governor Greg Abbott Wednesday issued a proclamation that identifies eleven agenda items for the Special Session that begins at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 8. "The 87th Legislative Session was a monumental success for the people of Texas, but we have unfinished business to ensure that Texas remains the most exceptional state in America,” said Governor Abbott. "Two of my emergency items, along with other important legislation, did not make it to my desk during the regular session, and we have a responsibility to finish the job on behalf of all Texans. These Special Session priority items put the people of Texas first and will keep the Lone Star State on a path to prosperity. I look forward to working with my partners in the Legislature to pass this legislation as we build a brighter future for all who call Texas home."

