Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

Bring home a piece of history in Love's Bakery auctions

By KITV Web Staff
KITV.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere's one more chance to get a taste of a beloved Hawaii staple, baked in the Aloha State. After 170 years, Love's Bakery closed several months ago, but this Saturday, O'ahu Auctions will open its factory outlet to clear the bakery’s remaining inventory of baked goods. "Hundreds of cases of...

www.kitv.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Hawaii State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Online Auction#Food Drink#Love S Bakery#O Ahu Auctions#English#The Hawaii Foodbank#Oahu Auctions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Economy
Place
Oahu
News Break
Auctions
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Kahului, HIhawaiipublicradio.org

Chef Sheldon Simeon's Recipes Bring the History of Hawaiʻi to the Dinner Table

Maui chef Sheldon Simeon's new cookbook weaves together ʻono recipes with the rich history of Hawaiʻi—the different cultures, peoples and foods. He's been recognized worldwide. In fact, you may have tried one of Simeon's eateries: Star Noodle in Lahaina, Lineage Restaurant in Wailea, and the newest Tin Roof in Kahului. Or perhaps you've seen him on the television show "Top Chef."
Interior Designthe-saleroom.com

Homes & Interiors Auction

This auctioneer has chosen to not publish their results. Please contact them directly for any enquiries. An album of Indian stamps and two albums of First Day Covers. An album of Indian stamps; along with two albums of First Day Covers, mostly circa 1980s.
Charlotte, NCPosted by
Axios Charlotte

Cinnamon bun bakery brings scratch-made operation to the West End

Jay Byrd and Maria Caceres started their small-batch bakery, Bun Appetit!, three years ago in their home. Now, they’ve moved into a brick-and-mortar storefront and kitchen out of Toucan Louie’s in west Charlotte. Jay tells me he works “third-shift hours” to bake the buns overnight, so they’re fresh and pillow-y in the morning. The buns […] The post Cinnamon bun bakery brings scratch-made operation to the West End appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
Boulder, COPosted by
Vail Daily

Love infusions in your cocktails? Bring that skill home

A half-dozen Mason jars line the top shelf of Toni Dash’s pantry. Some are filled with clear liquid tinted almost imperceptibly. Others, like the jar of vodka infused with ripe pears and a generous helping of spices, are bursting with vivid colors that make cocktails as beautiful as they are delicious.
Shelby, OHShelby Willard New London Ohio News

Shelby Help Line’s Pie Auction brings in huge success

SHELBY- The 2021 Annual Shelby Help Line Ministries’ Homemade Pie Auction made a big comeback at the Shelby Bicycle Days Festival with enormous success from their primary fundraiser of the year. In total, Shelby Help Line Director Sheryl Cramer explained there were 28 pies made for the auction, which is...
Food & Drinks614now.com

Bakery’s second location opens Friday at Polaris

Come the weekend, Polaris Fashion Place will be a bit sweeter. J’s Sweet Treats, also located at 1540 Parsons Ave., will open Friday, July 16 at 1500 Polaris Parkway, on the upper level of the shopping center across from Sak’s Fifth Avenue, according to a release. BROUGHT TO YOU BY.
North Haven, CTzip06.com

Love Lera Bakery Holds Grand Opening

From left, Love Lera bakery Owner Carol Asprelli, First Selectman Mike Freda, and Quinnipiac Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Ray Andrewsen cut the ribbon. (Photo courtesy of the Quinnipiac Chamber of Commerce) Love Lera Bakery located at 344 Washington Avenue, Store 11, North Haven, held its grand opening ribbon cutting...
Hubertus, WIGreater Milwaukee Today

Yahi’s Bakery brings taste of Mexico to Hubertus

HUBERTUS — Yahi’s Bakery gives local customers a taste of Mexico. From traditional Mexican cakes and cookies and classic favorites, Yahi’s Bakery can create the perfect dessert for you. Owner Yahaira Rice immigrated from Mexico to the U.S. over three years ago. Since the pandemic, Rice’s employment was affected and...
Food & DrinksFOX21News.com

Summer treats with Love + Flour Bakery

Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21. Get yourself some Summer treats with Love + Flour bakery!. Whether you need a cake, cake pops or a special event center piece, Cassie has got...
Bethesda, MDEater

NYC’s Beloved Levain Bakery Brings Its Gigantic Cookies to Bethesda

Levain Bakery, the NYC institution known for chunky cookies weighing in at six ounces, opens its second D.C.-area location today (Tuesday, July 13) in Bethesda, Maryland. Palm-sized cookies available in five flavors are the main attraction, joining cinnamon butter brioche, raisin or walnut sticky buns, sour cream coffee cake, ciabatta, and whole grain loaves of bread. To drink, there’s tea, coffee, espresso, and cold brew. The Bethesda Row location (4844 Bethesda Avenue) opens from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day.
Lake City, MInorthernexpress.com

2 The Moon Bakery’s Foldover Pastries

For the ultimate in sweet-tooth satisfaction, we heartily recommend the Foldover Pastries at 2 The Moon Bakery in Lake City. The brainchild of husband-and-wife duo, Nathanial (aka Chef Ziggy) and Chelsie Sigsbey, 2 The Moon began as a catering company in the spring of 2019, shortly before the pair purchased and renovated a proper storefront. Set snugly along Lake City’s downtown stretch, 2 The Moon Bakery’s foodie philosophy pairs farm-fresh ingredients with classic technique — and their scrummy croissants are no exception. A staggering 72-hour affair, bake-boss Chelsie begins the process with four pounds of enriched, yeasted dough. After an evening’s proof in the cooler, the Sigsbeys build those signature flaky beauties by rolling the dough over two pounds of butter. Three “letterfold” turns and several hours later, the completed pastry is finished with an egg wash and baked to golden-brown perfection. Topped with handmade pastry cream and fresh summer berries, we’ll bet you can’t stop at just one of these little baddies. For $3.50 each, why would you? Find them at 2 The Moon Bakery. 100 N Main Street, Lake City, Michigan. (231) 295-1238, www.2themoonbakery.com.
Food & Drinksstaradvertiser.com

Love’s Bakery reopens Saturday to sell remaining baked goods

Related Photo Gallery: Love’s Bakery holds final bakery sale as equipment auctions continue. The Love’s Bakery factory outlet will reopen one more time this Saturday to sell off the longtime company’s remaining inventory of baked goods. Oahu Auctions will reopen the factory outlet from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. to...
Nazareth, PAPosted by
The Morning Call

‘More Than Cakes’: New Nazareth business to bring pastries and other sweet treats back to former Schubert’s Bakery space

A new bakery is bringing cakes, pastries and other treats back to a familiar sweet spot in Northampton County. More Than Cakes Bakery & Pastries, offering freshly baked cakes, cupcakes and more, will hold a soft opening Sunday at 49 N. Broad St. in Nazareth, owner Jacques Coleman said. The space previously housed Schubert’s Bakery, a borough institution known for its fastnachts and Moravian ...
Honolulu, HIstaradvertiser.com

Customers line up for last of Love’s Bakery goods

Fans of Love’s Bakery lined up Saturday to buy the last discounted goods from their beloved bakery that closed in March. Read more. You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription.

Comments / 0

Community Policy