Bring home a piece of history in Love's Bakery auctions

For the ultimate in sweet-tooth satisfaction, we heartily recommend the Foldover Pastries at 2 The Moon Bakery in Lake City. The brainchild of husband-and-wife duo, Nathanial (aka Chef Ziggy) and Chelsie Sigsbey, 2 The Moon began as a catering company in the spring of 2019, shortly before the pair purchased and renovated a proper storefront. Set snugly along Lake City’s downtown stretch, 2 The Moon Bakery’s foodie philosophy pairs farm-fresh ingredients with classic technique — and their scrummy croissants are no exception. A staggering 72-hour affair, bake-boss Chelsie begins the process with four pounds of enriched, yeasted dough. After an evening’s proof in the cooler, the Sigsbeys build those signature flaky beauties by rolling the dough over two pounds of butter. Three “letterfold” turns and several hours later, the completed pastry is finished with an egg wash and baked to golden-brown perfection. Topped with handmade pastry cream and fresh summer berries, we’ll bet you can’t stop at just one of these little baddies. For $3.50 each, why would you? Find them at 2 The Moon Bakery. 100 N Main Street, Lake City, Michigan. (231) 295-1238, www.2themoonbakery.com.