Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

The 10 Most Important Jaguars for 2021, No. 4: Brandon Linder

By Kassidy Hill
Posted by 
JaguarReport
JaguarReport
 12 days ago

The 2021 offseason completely revamped the Jacksonville Jaguars. The maligned franchise had every aspect of its organization inspected, weighed, measured and often found wanting. A new head coach and fresh set of standards were the first steps. Then through the draft, free agency and ultimatums to current players, the staff put together what is essentially a brand new roster.

After a season in which the Jags finished 1-15 (an unenviable feat but one that beget Trevor Lawrence), the club really has nowhere to go but up in the first season featuring 17 regular season games.

Head Coach Urban Meyer and players have said consistently this offseason that they’re working to win now. As admirable and understandable as that goal is, the reality is, this team is in a massive rebuilding process. When in the midst of a rebuilding process, every single piece counts and it’s ok to take time making sure each is perfect to do the job. This is especially true when rebuilding a team. Each player contributing will be of the utmost importance; but some will have the onus put on them more than others.

As we move closer to the 2021 schedule, we take a look at the 10 most important Jaguars for the coming season.

No. 4: Brandon Linder

Spoiler alert, our No. 1 most important player for 2021 will be—shocker—rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence. But the 1b (or No. 4) part of that is Brandon Linder.

Linder is a veteran offensive lineman who has spent his entire career thus far with the Jaguars, after being drafted in 2014. Heading into his third season, the Jags shifted him to center, where Linder immediately took to the position. So much so that in the 2017 offseason, Jacksonville made him the highest paid center in the league.

In a season which had little else going for the Jaguars, Linder continued to be a bright spot. In fact, one could argue his missing seven games (ankle) helped contribute to inadequate quarterback play. When Linder was on the field, he posted an 87.6 pass blocking grade according to Pro Football Focus. That was the best pass blocking grade for any center in the NFL last season, based on PFF’s grade system. Furthermore, he was sixth among league centers in run blocking (76.7).

Trevor Lawrence is talented and capable of handling things when they fall apart. He’s shown his mobility through three years with the Clemson Tigers. But as Joe Burrow and Baker Mayfield and any other number of recent No. 1 overall quarterback picks can attest, the speed of the NFL is, well, different. It’s faster, it’s more precise and it requires some time for adjustment.

Granted, what little Linder has seen of Lawrence thus far has been impressive.

“The kid’s won everywhere he’s been, and I mean he throws a damn good ball, that I’ve seen out there. But I’m excited, I know he’s excited, his whole team’s excited and so he seems good,” Linder told reporters during the team’s mini-camp.

All indications are that the Jaguars will ride with Lawrence right away; meaning he has little time for aforementioned adjustment, or he’ll have to get baptized by fire. Having a solid offensive line can mean the difference between getting time in the pocket to pick up on defensive schemes, or watching from the sideline after being knocked out early in your rookie season (again, just ask Joe Burrow).

A left tackle, of course, makes a huge difference in this transition. But Linder received the edge here in this poll because he is the one communicating with Lawrence the most. Calls, check-with me’s and audibles, that all will require a level of trust and communication between Lawrence and Linder. Furthermore, Linder—thanks to his seven years in the league—knows these defenses Lawrence will be facing. He can call out disguises and point out guys to watch for his rookie quarterback.

“I think that’s just repetition,” Linder said of developing that relationship. “That just happens over time and getting reps with the kid.”

Linder and “the kid” can each be special on their own. But for Trevor Lawrence to become an instant impact player for the Jacksonville Jaguars, it will take the help of Brandon Linder.

Comments / 0

JaguarReport

JaguarReport

Jacksonville, FL
56
Followers
384
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

JaguarReport is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Jacksonville Jaguars

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Urban Meyer
Person
Trevor Lawrence
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jaguars#American Football#Pro Football Focus#Pff
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
JaguarReport

Jaguars’ Lawrence, Chark and Jones Get in Offseason Workout Together at Clemson

Trevor Lawrence and a handful of his wide receivers are doing their part to prepare for the 2021 Jacksonville Jaguars season. According to a video shared by Tyler Grisham, wide receiver coach for the Clemson Tigers, Lawrence and receivers are utilizing the quarterback’s former college facilities to get in work during the offseason. The Clemson grounds crew even repainted the field for them with NFL hash marks.
NFLCharlotteObserver.com

Jaguars have most expensive offensive line and linebacker units in NFL

Aside from allowing the seventh-most sacks (44) last season, the Jaguars' offensive line is still heading into this season at the top of the league. Nope, they are not considered to be the most talented unit in NFL, but they are certainly the most expensive. According to OverTheCap.com, a site...
NFLpilotonline.com

NFL week 1 betting trends: Jaguars lead early list of most popular season-opening bets

Did you know that the 2021 NFL Hall of Fame Game is just three weeks away?. I know, the start of the NFL preseason is sneaking up on me as well. With the subtle reminder that the start of the NFL season is just around the corner, I decided to take a quick peek at Week 1 odds to see if anything had changed since opening back in May.
Clemson, SC247Sports

Clemson football: QB Hunter Helms the primary backup, but still an open competition

With Trevor Lawrence off to the NFL after being taken by the Jacksonville Jaguars as the No. 1 overall pick in the draft, all eyes will be on D.J. Uiagalelei as he takes over as Clemson's starting quarterback for the 2021 season. He's no stranger to the national stage, either, as the signal-caller made multiple starts in 2020 -- including the team's regular season loss at Notre Dame -- when Lawrence was sidelined by COVID-19.
NFLPosted by
JaguarReport

Brandon Linder Mentioned on Ranking of 2021's Top IOL

The Jacksonville Jaguars have great belief in their offensive line entering 2021. And evidently, the rest of the NFL holds a similar sentiment, at least when looking at individual pieces. After left tackle Cam Robinson was an honorable mention on ESPN's rankings of 2021 offensive tackles, center Brandon Linder has...
NFLPosted by
JaguarReport

Jaguars Mailbag: How Underrated Is James Robinson?

Each week during this year's offseason, Jaguar Report will take Jacksonville Jaguars-related questions from our readers across social media and answer them in a question-and-answer format, giving readers a chance to have their voices heard. You can submit your questions every week by tweeting them to the Jaguar Report Twitter...
NFLPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Aaron Rodgers has 3-word answer about playing for Packers

Will Aaron Rodgers be playing for the Green Bay Packers this season despite all the holdout drama? He was asked that question on Tuesday and gave a 3-word response. Rodgers was part of a foursome competing in a televised golf match called “The Match” on Tuesday. He was asked by announcer Brian Anderson whether he will be quarterbacking the Packers in Week 1 this season.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Report: NFL Draft 1st Round Pick Arrested Sunday Night

One first-round pick from the 2021 NFL Draft could be in big trouble after being arrested last night. According to TMZ, Arizona Cardinals linebacker Zaven Collins was arrested on Sunday after being stopped by police for “speeding and driving dangerously.” Per the report, Collins was booked in jail last night but released shortly afterwards.
Georgia Stateclemsonsportstalk.com

Georgia quarterback, mom explain why he camped at Clemson

Feel the difference - The MOST DIGITAL CONTENT covering your CLEMSON TIGERS! Avoid clickbait and sites bloated with advertising!. Four-star quarterback Malachi Singleton‍ (North Cobb High, GA) had his pick of college football camps to attend in June, but the sophomore, who passed for 1,619 yards and 15 touchdowns while also rushing for 1,091 yards and 17 touchdowns chose to workout at Dabo Swinney’s camp on June 5.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Look: Deshaun Watson, Girlfriend Attend Wedding Together

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson has been very quiet ever since sexual misconduct allegations against him emerged in March. However, he was recently spotted at a wedding with his girlfriend Jilly Anais. Watson shared a video of him dancing with Anais and two other people at a wedding that took...
NFL247Sports

Sports Illustrated makes stat prediction for Justin Fields

Last year's quarterback class was considered a good one led by Rookie of the Year quarterback Justin Herbert and No. 1 overall pick Joe Burrow. But the 2021 class could be an even better one with five players at the position being selected in the first round. Among those was...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To New Deshaun Watson Trade Rumor

It’s been a while since we had a good trade rumor involving disgruntled Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson. But Adam Beasley of Pro Football Network is here to end the drought. On Monday, Beasley reported that the Miami Dolphins would still consider trading for Deshaun Watson if his ongoing legal...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Bears: Justin Fields caught fraternizing with the enemy

What is going on here? The Chicago Bears have one mortal enemy — the Green Bay Packers. Many fans couldn’t care less if the team only won two games each year as long as those two games came at the expense of the Green Bay Packers. This is a ridiculous notion to live by, but trust me when I tell you I have heard (and you probably have too) multiple fans tell me this each season.

Comments / 0

Community Policy