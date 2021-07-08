The 10 Most Important Jaguars for 2021, No. 4: Brandon Linder

The 2021 offseason completely revamped the Jacksonville Jaguars. The maligned franchise had every aspect of its organization inspected, weighed, measured and often found wanting. A new head coach and fresh set of standards were the first steps. Then through the draft, free agency and ultimatums to current players, the staff put together what is essentially a brand new roster.

After a season in which the Jags finished 1-15 (an unenviable feat but one that beget Trevor Lawrence), the club really has nowhere to go but up in the first season featuring 17 regular season games.

Head Coach Urban Meyer and players have said consistently this offseason that they’re working to win now. As admirable and understandable as that goal is, the reality is, this team is in a massive rebuilding process. When in the midst of a rebuilding process, every single piece counts and it’s ok to take time making sure each is perfect to do the job. This is especially true when rebuilding a team. Each player contributing will be of the utmost importance; but some will have the onus put on them more than others.

As we move closer to the 2021 schedule, we take a look at the 10 most important Jaguars for the coming season.

No. 4: Brandon Linder

Spoiler alert, our No. 1 most important player for 2021 will be—shocker—rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence. But the 1b (or No. 4) part of that is Brandon Linder.

Linder is a veteran offensive lineman who has spent his entire career thus far with the Jaguars, after being drafted in 2014. Heading into his third season, the Jags shifted him to center, where Linder immediately took to the position. So much so that in the 2017 offseason, Jacksonville made him the highest paid center in the league.

In a season which had little else going for the Jaguars, Linder continued to be a bright spot. In fact, one could argue his missing seven games (ankle) helped contribute to inadequate quarterback play. When Linder was on the field, he posted an 87.6 pass blocking grade according to Pro Football Focus. That was the best pass blocking grade for any center in the NFL last season, based on PFF’s grade system. Furthermore, he was sixth among league centers in run blocking (76.7).

Trevor Lawrence is talented and capable of handling things when they fall apart. He’s shown his mobility through three years with the Clemson Tigers. But as Joe Burrow and Baker Mayfield and any other number of recent No. 1 overall quarterback picks can attest, the speed of the NFL is, well, different. It’s faster, it’s more precise and it requires some time for adjustment.

Granted, what little Linder has seen of Lawrence thus far has been impressive.

“The kid’s won everywhere he’s been, and I mean he throws a damn good ball, that I’ve seen out there. But I’m excited, I know he’s excited, his whole team’s excited and so he seems good,” Linder told reporters during the team’s mini-camp.

All indications are that the Jaguars will ride with Lawrence right away; meaning he has little time for aforementioned adjustment, or he’ll have to get baptized by fire. Having a solid offensive line can mean the difference between getting time in the pocket to pick up on defensive schemes, or watching from the sideline after being knocked out early in your rookie season (again, just ask Joe Burrow).

A left tackle, of course, makes a huge difference in this transition. But Linder received the edge here in this poll because he is the one communicating with Lawrence the most. Calls, check-with me’s and audibles, that all will require a level of trust and communication between Lawrence and Linder. Furthermore, Linder—thanks to his seven years in the league—knows these defenses Lawrence will be facing. He can call out disguises and point out guys to watch for his rookie quarterback.

“I think that’s just repetition,” Linder said of developing that relationship. “That just happens over time and getting reps with the kid.”

Linder and “the kid” can each be special on their own. But for Trevor Lawrence to become an instant impact player for the Jacksonville Jaguars, it will take the help of Brandon Linder.