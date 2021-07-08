▶️ River floater numbers doubled in June; peak season still to come

Search efforts continued Monday after a 22-year-old man from Arena was thrown overboard into the Wisconsin River following a boating collision on Saturday. People across the community, including family and friends, joined in on search efforts in Spring Green, hoping to find Parker Kruse still alive, but there still has been no sign. Friends say on Saturday, they were out on a sandbar, when they saw a boat lose control, and throw its driver into a river. They say that’s when Kruse and another friend leaped into action. They first went to the driver and gave him a life jacket. However, in his haste, Kruse did not fasten his own life jacket properly. They then went to the boat that was still out of control down the river. Officials say Kruse fell into the river after rescuing the man whose boat was spinning out of control.