▶️ River floater numbers doubled in June; peak season still to come

By Steele Haugen
centraloregondaily.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen temperatures hit triple digits, folks here head to the river. And it appears so far this year, more people than ever are floating the Deschutes. “Even when it is super packed, I still think it is great because that means people are out having fun,” said Bend resident Kathryn Kendall.

Portland, ORcentraloregondaily.com

▶️ The Great Outdoors: Spring Chinook Fishing on the Willamette River

Many fishing spots are now under “hoot owl” regulations to protect fish from summer heat, which means anglers can only fish from sunrise until two in the afternoon. On this edition of The Great Outdoors, Brooke Snavely goes to Downtown Portland to take us “hoot owl” fishing for spring chinook salmon on the Willamette River.
Iowa StatePosted by
Western Iowa Today

Iowa’s rivers feeling effects of dry June

Below average rainfall last month has led to low flow conditions on Iowa’s rivers early in July. As of Friday the East Nishnabotna River at Atlantic was flowing at 97 cubic feet per second, down from its average of 448 cfs. “We came out of June with 3.3″ of rain across Iowa which is about two inches short of normal. We’re seeing that dryness impact our stream flows across the state. Especially in the central and northwest part of Iowa, but we are seeing it in southwest Iowa. Stream flow conditions across approximately half of the state remain below normal”
Entertainmentbrooklynrail.org

Stretching Time in River to River’s 20th Season

River to River is the only time to catch my artsy friends in FiDi. For the month of June, weirdos in jumpsuits infiltrate banker territory, hungry for public performance. This year’s lineup did not disappoint—tastefully walking the line between celebratory and solemn. Over three weekends in June, Movement Research collaborated with River to River to curate a series of processional performances in Battery Park City. I attended Okwui Okpokwasili and Emilý Æyer’s “Procession,” which proved to be both simple and challenging.
Mishawaka, INabc57.com

Blueberry picking season at its summer peak

MISHAWAKA, Ind. -- It's mid-July, and picking season is at its peak at Blueberry Ranch. John Nelson, owner of the farm, tells me the 110 acres of berries are doing well, despite a dry start to the season and rainy recent weeks. "The farm's been here 60 years, and I've...
Hobbiesfoxbangor.com

Forest ranger finds 13 illegal campsites at peak of season

STATEWIDE — Camping is in its peak season and more and more campers are heading to Maine’s state parks. For the first time ever, Maine’s state park attendance topped three million visitors just last year. Dave Loome, a forest ranger for the Maine Forest Service, said camping season has been...
Oregon Statecentraloregondaily.com

▶️ Destination Oregon: Lava River Cave

Natural wonders are buried right in our backyard, and lava tubes can be found all over the volcanic landscape. On this week’s Destination Oregon, Dave Jones discovers one of Central Oregon’s ancient molten rivers- the Lava River Cave.
Wisconsin Statex1071.com

Still No Sign Of Boater Who Fell Into Wisconsin River

Search efforts continued Monday after a 22-year-old man from Arena was thrown overboard into the Wisconsin River following a boating collision on Saturday. People across the community, including family and friends, joined in on search efforts in Spring Green, hoping to find Parker Kruse still alive, but there still has been no sign. Friends say on Saturday, they were out on a sandbar, when they saw a boat lose control, and throw its driver into a river. They say that’s when Kruse and another friend leaped into action. They first went to the driver and gave him a life jacket. However, in his haste, Kruse did not fasten his own life jacket properly. They then went to the boat that was still out of control down the river. Officials say Kruse fell into the river after rescuing the man whose boat was spinning out of control.
Environmentcentraloregondaily.com

Jack Fire nears 14K acres in Umpqua National Forest

The Jack Fire is burning at 13,907 acres in the Umpqua National Forest, and is now 15 percent contained. Around 781 fire personnel are working to contain the flames, and expect to be assisted by cooler temperatures over the next few days. Crews are mopping up north of Hwy 138E,...
EnvironmentNBC Connecticut

Wet Weather Will Prolong Peak Mosquito Season

With one of the wettest Julys on record, paired with lots of heat and humidity, it might just be the summer of the mosquito. "The current weather pattern is really setting us up for a very exceptionally active mosquito season," Philip Armstrong, director of the Mosquito Monitoring Program at the Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station, said.
Raleigh, NCabc11.com

Dix Park sunflowers standing tall as peak bloom season nears

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The sunflowers at Dorothea Dix Park are standing tall waiting for their seasonal debut. The park, most known for its bright flowers and picturesque backgrounds, is in the beginning stages of its bloom season. Gardeners say they are tall and some are starting to bloom. They...
Wisconsin Statewglr.com

Still No Sign Of Boater Who Fell Into Wisconsin River

