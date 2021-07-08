Cancel
Small Business

It's Time to Separate Managers From Entrepreneurs

By Per Bylund
Middletown Press
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStarting a new business is hardly an ordered process, and there is no checklist or manual to follow. Rather, it is a jumble of disparate tasks, not to mention digging in to stay afloat and constantly putting out fires wherever they may emerge. So it is safe to say an entrepreneur needs to be prepared for pretty much anything and must be able to handle it well. In some sense, every entrepreneur must be a jack-of-all-trades, a generalist rather than specialist. A lack of weaknesses is better than a specific expertise.

Ludwig Von Mises
