Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Family Relationships

HALL THINGS CONSIDERED: Happy 1st Birthday to my son Jaxson!

By Brad Hall Nighttime editor
Posted by 
The Times-Tribune
The Times-Tribune
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0B7VGW_0arWFICb00
On the left, Jaxson was about two days old. On the right, Jaxson was celebrating the 4th of July, just a few days before his first birthday.

Just like a couple of weeks ago, it seemed as though it was not meant for me to write this column. I’ve been under the weather the past several days and so I wasn’t able to get around to this as quickly as I had hoped.

However, today just so happens to be my son Jaxson’s very first birthday and so I could not let this opportunity pass by without acknowledging

it. Even as I write this with only a few short hours before our deadline, I have to dedicate this one to our baby boy who is growing up right before our eyes.

For many, it has probably felt like the world has stood still for the past year. But for my wife, Carmen, and I, it has absolutely flown by.

It felt like just last week we were getting excited to share the news of Carmen’s pregnancy with everyone. And now we are already celebrating our little one turning 1.

If you’ve followed this column recently, then you have learned what it’s been like for us raising Jaxson thus far. Of course, I’ve used many of those columns to talk about how he gets into mischief and how we can’t turn our heads for a second if we don’t want to see something get broken.

So since it’s his special day, I’ll go easy on him and share what a joy and a blessing it has been to be his father these past 12 months.

I’ll never forget getting to see him for the first time, getting to take the first picture of him when the nurse put him on the scales, and then getting to hold him for the first time after they checked him out and got him all cleaned up.

Then after a stay in the hospital that lasted a little bit longer than we had planned, we got to take him home and share him with his family.

All of his grandparents were so proud to get to finally meet him which made me even more proud. Then all of them supported us as much as they could the next several weeks and still continue to do so a year later.

Then came all of the “firsts” we got to celebrate with little Jaxson.

For his first Halloween we weren’t able to go anywhere but we still dressed him up in a little dinosaur costume.

Then for his first Thanksgiving and Christmas, we got the chance to celebrate and show him off to a few more relatives he hadn’t got to meet yet.

On New Year’s Eve, I celebrated the best way I ever had by holding a sleeping baby while watching the ball drop.

For Easter weekend, we took Jaxson to the Laurel Lake Camping Resort to get his picture taken with the Easter Bunny. Then the next morning we went to church, and afterwards he decided he wanted to nap more than he wanted to hunt eggs.

And for his first Independence Day, well, like I mentioned, I was under the weather along with Carmen and Jaxson. But we still got him dressed up in red, white and blue, and got to see a few of the neighborhood fireworks from our back porch.

Aside from all of the holidays, we’ve also been blessed to see him reach new milestones almost weekly.

First he learned how to roll himself over onto his belly, and then roll himself back over onto his back. That led to him being able to do an army crawl which led to him being able to do a regular crawl.

Then he started to figure out that he could pull himself up onto his walker and to some of our furniture. From there, he slowly started cruising along our couches and tables. And then he started to get real brave and take “baby steps” from one chair to the next.

Now we have a 1-year-old who is walking all over the house and getting wherever he wants to go in the blink of an eye.

All of his other habits have progressed along the way as well.

When he was first born, we were barely able to get him to eat. Now, he has no problem eating or drinking, and does not hesitate to pick up any crumb he finds to put in his mouth.

His sleep schedule still really isn’t a schedule, but whenever he does decide to go to bed, he usually gives us a pretty good night’s rest.

And considering how much we have to travel because of our family being spread out, he has always done well on the roads and out and about. He only cries when he’s hungry or when he’s dirtied a diaper. And he does well in his stroller when we need to go out.

It has truly been a joy witnessing all of this but it’s also been a joy just getting to be with him.

I know that the next several years are going to go by even faster than this past one did. So I’ve just been trying to do my best to cherish every precious moment with him while I can.

I try to take as many pictures as I can and record as many videos as I can because every day with him has truly been special.

He is just such a precious blessing from God and I’m so thankful to get to be his father.

I hope you have a Happy First Birthday, Jaxson! Daddy loves you more than you’ll ever know!

Comments / 0

The Times-Tribune

The Times-Tribune

Scranton, PA
2K+
Followers
58
Post
316K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Times-Tribune

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thanksgiving
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
News Break
Family Relationships
Related
Family RelationshipsPeople

Jessa Duggar Welcomes Fourth Child with Husband Ben Seewald

The Duggar family has welcomed its newest member. On Monday, Jessa (Duggar) Seewald announced that she and her husband. welcomed their fourth child together. She has not yet revealed the sex or any further details. "Baby Seewald #4 has arrived!" the former Counting On star, 28, wrote on Instagram alongside...
CelebritiesInternational Business Times

Pregnant Pumpkin Shannon Calls Husband Josh Efird ‘Best Daddy’ In Sweet Birthday Tribute

Mama June’s pregnant daughter Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon wrote a sweet message for her husband Josh Efird on his birthday. The 21-year-old reality star took to Instagram Monday to pay tribute to her partner, who turned 25 on July 19. Pumpkin shared a series of snaps showing Josh through the years that they were together. She also poured her heart out in the caption that she dedicated to the person she considers the “best daddy.”
Atlanta, GAWXIA 11 Alive

Happy 82nd Birthday to the Jacocks twins!

ATLANTA — Happy Birthday Geraldine and Bernadine Jacocks! The twin sisters are celebrating their 82nd birthday. As twin mothers, their children lovingly call them both mom and combined they have 7 children, 16 grandchildren, and 7 great grandchildren, their granddaughter Lichelle B. tells 11Alive. Lichelle wrote the Geraldine and Bernadine...
Celebrationsnetworksasia.net

50+ Happy Birthday In Advance

I hope my efforts currently enough to allow you know how special you are to me. Live long and stay healthy. I want to be the very first person to desire you Happy Birthday ahead of time. Satisfied Birthday in advance might all your dreams and desires be fulfilled. I...
LifestyleThe News-Gazette

Happy Birthday! Delaney Faithe

My Birthday Gift to you would be sweetest thoughts of you and me. That my love for you will always live on. Always Loved, Forever Missed.
Food & DrinksWashington Times-Herald

Lovina's Amish Kitchen: Birthday brings happy memories

July 14th—today our oldest son and fourth child turned 22 years old. How the years fly by. Happy birthday Benjamin! I had Benjamin at home with Joe’s aunt as my midwife. Benjamin weighed only 4 pounds, 13 ounces and was doing pretty good until he was two weeks old. He caught the flu and started dehydrating so we ended up taking him to the hospital for a few days. After that he seemed to gain and never had many health problems. By the time he was a year old he had easily passed the weight of the girls at age 1.
LifestyleSidney Daily News

Happy birthday, little Joshua!

As you can hear, today I’ve had many churning feelings. As some of you shared, your ‘babies’ are now grandparents. Okay, so my baby turned a year old yesterday, and I get this feeling that the days of having little ones in our home are rapidly moving onward. This darling boy was our newborn a year ago. I wonder what his life will hold, or even more, what our future generations may face. There is only one place where true peace settles in, and that is when I cry out to God for our little ones and their future families. I then know that God heard, He shares my concern, and He will answer those pleas.
Rainbow City, ALTimes-Journal

My best birthday present

I’ve had a few. They don’t seem to be such a big deal anymore. Birthdays…I’m talking about birthdays, not presents. About the only thing I have to look forward to with the coming of this birthday is that I will be old enough to begin drawing on all those Social-Security deposits. I remember years ago, wondering if there would be anything left to draw by the time I got there. I may not live long enough to get it all back, but it looks like I will give it a shot.
Palmer, AKFrontiersman

Happy birthday Palmer history

The City of Palmer was officially established in 1951, and therefore the 70th birthday is this year! The Official Palmer City website recounts Palmer’s history back to 1935 with the advent of the Colonists settlement project and agricultural experiment. However there were many additional years of Palmer history, prior to the 1935 date. This birthday celebrates the establishment of the actual city.
Relationship Advicemomjunction.com

250+ Best Engagement Wishes, Messages, And Quotes

A newly engaged couple is excited about the new beginnings. It is a beautiful event for the couple and also a piece of happy news for their near and dear ones. Celebrate the grand occasion by sending heartfelt engagement wishes to the soon-to-be weds. If you are unable to find...
Champaign County, OHUrbana Citizen

Happy Halfway Day to All!

Thursday slipped through last week’s lineup with little fanfare. But for me, July 15 has often been more significant than simply the middle day of the seventh month. First and foremost, my Tennessee sister celebrates her birthday on July 15 – whether she wants to or not!. Lesser known, however,...
Societyarcamax.com

Annie's Mailbox: Turned Stomach

Dear Annie: I'm a 55-year-young woman. On Mother's Day, I went to lunch with my family, at my sister's house. One of my brothers was giving the other brother advice about something that was happening in his life. They were sitting across from me, and when my brother was finished, he looked in my direction, and I started to sing. It was only a few words of encouragement, but before I could finish, my sister said curtly, "You don't sing at the table."
Relationship AdviceLowell Sun

Boyfriend moves on

DEAR ANNIE: My former boyfriend and I were in a serious, exclusive relationship for nearly six years. While we never lived together, we were intimately close and spent most nights together. He always told me how much he loved me and that I was the best. Seven months ago, he...
Family RelationshipsHello Magazine

Jessica Simpson shares adorable family photo with her husband and kids to mark special celebration

Jessica Simpson and her husband Eric Johnson are proud parents to three young children, and over the weekend they had reason to celebrate. The Duke of Hazard star's son Ace turned eight, and they marked the occasion with a birthday party in the garden. The birthday boy was treated to a baseball and reptile-themed 'do, complete with a red, white and blue balloon display to tie in with 4 July.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Amomama

LL Cool J, His Wife Simone & Kids Including Infant Granddaughter All Pose in Camo Outfits in Pics

LL Cool J's wife Simone recently warmed many hearts when she took to social media a post dedicated to the man who fathered her kids. They made quite the impression in camo. Father's Day saw millions of people all over the world celebrate fathers in their lives. LL Cool J's wife Simone Smith was among them. She took to her Instagram page with two heartwarming shots that caught the attention of many.

Comments / 0

Community Policy