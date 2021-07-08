Cancel
Santa Monica Police Arrest Man for Lincoln Blvd Knife Brandishing

By Sam Catanzaro
Santa Monica Mirror
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man was recently arrested after chasing a person across Lincoln Boulevard in Santa Monica while brandishing two large knives. According to the Santa Monica Police Department (SMPD), on July around 2:10 am, an officer was driving northbound in the 2800 block of Lincoln Boulevard when he observed multiple vehicles at the intersection of Lincoln Boulevard and Hill Street slam on their brakes before coming to a complete stop in the middle of the intersection.

