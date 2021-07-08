Cancel
Elections

Special Election on September 7th

 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere will be a special election on September 7th, 2021 to elect the new mayor as well as the ratification of the Home Rule Charter. If you would like to know more about the candidates or more about home rule please click HERE.

