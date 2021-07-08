Special Election on September 7th

There are 41 candidates who have met the qualifications to run in California's gubernatorial recall election, with the state releasing the list late Saturday night. During the last recall election in 2003, when Gov. Gray Davis (D) was removed from office, 135 candidates were on the ballot. Most of the 2021 candidates hoping to replace Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) are Republicans, with the most notable names including reality TV star Caitlyn Jenner, former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer, businessman and 2018 GOP gubernatorial candidate John Cox, and state Board of Equalization member Ted Gaines.
