It’s the type of money that could have a generational effect on the Spokane region, so the message from leaders Monday was clear: Let’s not mess this up. “If we squander it, and we don’t spend these dollars in the right way, in a thoughtful way, we’re going to regret it, but the people out there are the ones that are going to suffer for it,” said Spokane City Councilman Michael Cathcart.