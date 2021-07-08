Calhoun County Commission explains its choice for garbage pickup

Allegations that Calhoun County chose a service other than the lowest-bidding garbage service during the bidding process this summer may be misleading, according to county employees.

During a meeting of the Calhoun County Commission Thursday morning, county attorney Gloria Floyd delivered a recap of the months since April when it was announced the county would need to choose a new solid waste pickup service.

Advanced Disposal had been bought by a Texas-based company, Waste Management, and would increase rates for residential pickup to about $64 per month.

The county held two bids. In the first, Advanced was the cheapest bid, at $64 per month to Arrow’s about $67. The county revised its list of service requirements to ease the cost increase, Floyd said, and reopened bids. In that bid, Advanced returned a bid for $55.44, while Arrow bid at $60.45.

The county chose to go with Arrow, Floyd said, because the costs of service with Advanced would eventually outpace Arrow’s, she explained.

“Residents are saying they were the lowest bidder, but no, they weren’t,” Floyd said. “Although they had the lowest residential rate, they had a lot of exceptions.”

The company wrote a three-page list of exceptions to county service requests that had been included in the bid, Floyd said, a document she made available after the meeting.

Among the exceptions:

— The company refused to pick up any trash carts that had partly open lids.

— The company refused to include a liquidated damages clause, a way of enforcing losses of an otherwise intangible nature, like refusing to pick up at a particular residence. Floyd said the county’s most common use is to ensure and enforce quality customer service.

— The company refused to agree to the county’s 18-month term for possible service cost increases, capped at 3 percent.

“They wanted a no-cap increase and they wanted to do that increase every 12 months,” Floyd said. “They also wanted to increase their rates at the transfer station … Awarding them at that rate could have led to a bid violation. Any substantial change in the bid … the law doesn’t allow for us to do that. We would have to go back and rebid it, because we have to give everybody the opportunity to give it to us at the cost they were asking for.”

County Administrator Mark Tyner said Advanced is still in the process of picking up its trash carts, having already gotten to about 4,000 of the roughly 12,000 in the county. That task was to have been completed by July 7, he said.

Commission members said they had been in close contact with Arrow’s local leadership, and were satisfied with the service so far. Arrow has been picking up their own trash carts as well as Advanced’s, Floyd said, a service not required by its contract.

“I think our residents are going to get better service and they’re going to be a lot happier,” said commission Chairwoman Carolyn Henderson.

“If they do as well as we think they will, it’ll be worth the $4 a month,” said Commissioner Tim Hodges.

In other business

During its meeting, the commission also:

— Approved the surplus and trade-in of 50 AutoMARK voting machines for newer equipment, 50 ExpressVote machines purchased through Election Systems and Software. With the trade, the cost will come to about $125,000, though the county will use money from the Secretary of State’s office to cover the remainder, Tyner said.

— Appointed Commissioner Lee Patterson to the 2021-22 Association of County Commissions of Alabama legislative committee.

— Agreed to apply for grant money from the U.S. Department of Justice’s Local Law Enforcement Crime Gun Intelligence Center Integration Initiative. The money will go toward identifying “unlawfully used firearms and their sources, and effectively prosecute perpetrators engaged in violent crime.”