A man from Russell had 50,000 reasons to celebrate his birthday this year. According to the Kansas Lottery, being born on the Fourth of July, Jeffery Flavin’s birthday has always been a bit special. But this year, the day was even more festive after the Russell man matched four numbers and the Powerball to win $50,000 from the July 3 Powerball drawing! The winning numbers on July 3 were 26 – 40 – 41 – 55 – 65 Powerball 24.