Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Woodland, CA

New Woodland city logo and brand in the works

By Gerardo Zavala
Daily Democrat
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWoodland has always been home to many great restaurants, innovative businesses and beautiful trees, but it’s also home to one more thing — lots of logos. Communications Manager Spencer Bowen is helping lead the efforts to create a consistent logo that the city can use for all of its projects and activities. Bowen gave a presentation to the City Council regarding the reasoning behind the project and the next steps during Tuesday’s meeting.

www.dailydemocrat.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Woodland, CA
Local
California Government
Woodland, CA
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Stallard
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Logos#The City Council
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
BusinessPosted by
NBC News

4 companies near $26 billion settlement to resolve opioid lawsuits

Three major drug distributors and the pharmaceutical giant Johnson & Johnson are finalizing a $26 billion settlement to resolve thousands of lawsuits over the nation’s opioid crisis, according to four people familiar with the discussions. The four companies – which include Cardinal Health, Amerisource Bergen and McKesson – were accused...

Comments / 1

Community Policy