New Woodland city logo and brand in the works
Woodland has always been home to many great restaurants, innovative businesses and beautiful trees, but it’s also home to one more thing — lots of logos. Communications Manager Spencer Bowen is helping lead the efforts to create a consistent logo that the city can use for all of its projects and activities. Bowen gave a presentation to the City Council regarding the reasoning behind the project and the next steps during Tuesday’s meeting.www.dailydemocrat.com
