Flood Advisory issued for City of Richmond, City of Williamsburg, Goochland, Hanover by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 13:50:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: City of Richmond; City of Williamsburg; Goochland; Hanover; James City; King William; King and Queen; New Kent; Powhatan; Surry; York The National Weather Service in Wakefield has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northern Chesterfield County in central Virginia Southeastern Goochland County in central Virginia Southeastern Hanover County in central Virginia Henrico County in central Virginia Southeastern Powhatan County in central Virginia The City of Richmond in central Virginia Charles City County in east central Virginia Central King and Queen County in east central Virginia Southern King William County in east central Virginia New Kent County in east central Virginia James City County in southeastern Virginia Surry County in southeastern Virginia Northwestern York County in southeastern Virginia The City of Williamsburg in southeastern Virginia * Until midnight EDT. * At 740 PM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Richmond, New Kent, King William, Williamsburg, Charles City, West Point, Claremont, Surry, Roxbury, Talleysville, Highland Springs, Mechanicsville, Virginia Commonwealth University, Virginia Union University, Downtown Richmond, Toano, Norge, University Of Richmond, Bon Air and Tuckahoe. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.