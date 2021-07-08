Flood Advisory issued for Dinwiddie by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-08 19:49:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Dinwiddie The National Weather Service in Wakefield has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northern Brunswick County in south central Virginia Southwestern Dinwiddie County in south central Virginia Lunenburg County in south central Virginia Southern Nottoway County in south central Virginia * Until 900 PM EDT. * At 535 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Blackstone, Victoria, Kenbridge, McKenney, Nottoway, Lunenburg, Alberta, Dundas, Fort Pickett, Barrows Store, Forkland, Irby, Murdocks, Danieltown, Lafoon Corner, Gills Corner, Dominy Corner, Blackstone Airport, Bacons Fork and Ordsburg. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.alerts.weather.gov
