Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Salt Lake City, UT

Man who refused to wear mask on flight fined $10,500

SFGate
 12 days ago

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A man who refused to wear a mask on an Allegiant flight departing from Utah has been fined $10,500. The passenger refused to wear a mask over his mouth and nose on the Feb. 27 flight from Provo, Utah, to Mesa, Arizona, the Federal Aviation Administration said Tuesday. Flight attendants said they instructed the man to wear his mask properly seven times, but he removed it each time they walked away.

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Salt Lake City, UT
State
Arizona State
Salt Lake City, UT
Crime & Safety
Local
Utah Crime & Safety
City
Provo, UT
State
Utah State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flight Attendants#Ap#Allegiant
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
FAA
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Ex-Trump adviser Barrack charged with secretly lobbying for UAE

A close ally and former campaign adviser to former President Trump was arrested Tuesday and charged with several criminal counts over allegedly working as an undisclosed foreign lobbyist on behalf of the United Arab Emirates. Federal prosecutors said Thomas Barrack, a wealthy private equity investor who also served as the...
BusinessPosted by
NBC News

4 companies near $26 billion settlement to resolve opioid lawsuits

Three major drug distributors and the pharmaceutical giant Johnson & Johnson are finalizing a $26 billion settlement to resolve thousands of lawsuits over the nation’s opioid crisis, according to four people familiar with the discussions. The four companies – which include Cardinal Health, Amerisource Bergen and McKesson – were accused...

Comments / 0

Community Policy