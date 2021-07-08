Flood Advisory issued for Amelia, Nottoway, Prince Edward by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 13:50:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Amelia; Nottoway; Prince Edward The National Weather Service in Wakefield has issued a * Flood Advisory for Amelia County in central Virginia Southeastern Prince Edward County in central Virginia Northwestern Dinwiddie County in south central Virginia Northern Nottoway County in south central Virginia * Until 1100 PM EDT. * At 623 PM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1.5 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Crewe, Amelia Courthouse, Mannboro, Burkeville, Jetersville, Spainville, Scotts Fork, Chula, Wilsons, Green Bay, Fergusonville, Denaro, Maplewood, Jennings Ordinary, Clay Store, Truxillo, Pattersons Store, Deatonville, Paineville and Rodophil. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.