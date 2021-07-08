Severe Weather Statement issued for Oneida by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 19:50:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 20:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Binghamton. Target Area: Oneida A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM EDT FOR NORTHEASTERN ONEIDA COUNTY At 749 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Alder Creek, or 8 miles southeast of Boonville, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Trenton, Forestport, Steuben, Remsen, Holland Patent, Prospect, Barneveld, Alder Creek, Stittville and Barnveld. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH