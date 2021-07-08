Flash Flood Warning issued for Charles City, Chesterfield, City of Colonial Heights by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 19:49:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Charles City; Chesterfield; City of Colonial Heights; City of Hopewell; City of Petersburg; Dinwiddie; Henrico; Prince George The National Weather Service in Wakefield has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southeastern Chesterfield County in central Virginia Southeastern Henrico County in central Virginia The City of Colonial Heights in central Virginia West Central Charles City County in east central Virginia Dinwiddie County in south central Virginia Western Prince George County in south central Virginia The City of Hopewell in south central Virginia The City of Petersburg in south central Virginia * Until 200 AM EDT Friday. * At 749 PM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain falling across the warned area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Heavy rain producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Richmond, Petersburg, Dinwiddie, Hopewell, Colonial Heights, McKenney, Virginia State University, Fort Lee, Chester, Disputanta, Prince George, Matoaca, Sutherland, Ettrick, Carson, Chesterfield Court House, Dewitt, Bellwood, Bensley and Chesterfield. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE