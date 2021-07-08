Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charles City County, VA

Flash Flood Warning issued for Charles City, Chesterfield, City of Colonial Heights by NWS

weather.gov
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-08 19:49:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Charles City; Chesterfield; City of Colonial Heights; City of Hopewell; City of Petersburg; Dinwiddie; Henrico; Prince George The National Weather Service in Wakefield has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southeastern Chesterfield County in central Virginia Southeastern Henrico County in central Virginia The City of Colonial Heights in central Virginia West Central Charles City County in east central Virginia Dinwiddie County in south central Virginia Western Prince George County in south central Virginia The City of Hopewell in south central Virginia The City of Petersburg in south central Virginia * Until 200 AM EDT Friday. * At 749 PM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain falling across the warned area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Heavy rain producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Richmond, Petersburg, Dinwiddie, Hopewell, Colonial Heights, McKenney, Virginia State University, Fort Lee, Chester, Disputanta, Prince George, Matoaca, Sutherland, Ettrick, Carson, Chesterfield Court House, Dewitt, Bellwood, Bensley and Chesterfield. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bellwood, VA
County
Prince George County, VA
City
Colonial Heights, VA
City
Dewitt, VA
City
Chesterfield, VA
City
Mckenney, VA
City
Bensley, VA
City
Hopewell, VA
City
Henrico, VA
County
Dinwiddie County, VA
City
Chester, VA
County
Charles City County, VA
City
Charles City, VA
County
Henrico County, VA
State
Virginia State
County
Chesterfield County, VA
City
Fort Lee, VA
City
Wakefield, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flash Flood Warning#Heavy Rain#Urban Areas#Extreme Weather#Virginia State University#Matoaca#Chesterfield Court House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Ex-Trump adviser Barrack charged with secretly lobbying for UAE

A close ally and former campaign adviser to former President Trump was arrested Tuesday and charged with several criminal counts over allegedly working as an undisclosed foreign lobbyist on behalf of the United Arab Emirates. Federal prosecutors said Thomas Barrack, a wealthy private equity investor who also served as the...
BusinessPosted by
NBC News

4 companies near $26 billion settlement to resolve opioid lawsuits

Three major drug distributors and the pharmaceutical giant Johnson & Johnson are finalizing a $26 billion settlement to resolve thousands of lawsuits over the nation’s opioid crisis, according to four people familiar with the discussions. The four companies – which include Cardinal Health, Amerisource Bergen and McKesson – were accused...

Comments / 0

Community Policy