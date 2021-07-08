Special Weather Statement issued for Franklin, Shelby, Spencer by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 19:47:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 20:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Franklin; Shelby; Spencer LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS NORTHWEST OF FRANKFORT At 748 PM EDT, radar indicated strong thunderstorms from 11 miles southeast of New Castle to near Shelbyville to 8 miles northwest of Taylorsville. Movement was southeast at 25 mph. Winds in excess of 45 mph are possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Frankfort, Shelbyville, Taylorsville, Elmburg, Harvieland, Old Christianburg, Bridgeport, Hatton, Harrisonville, and Hooper. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.