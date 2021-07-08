Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hudson, NY

Hot Swimming Pool Trend Not So Hot in the Hudson Valley

By Paty Quyn
Posted by 
101.5 WPDH
101.5 WPDH
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The black pool liner option which seems to be gaining some steam in the designer world and in social media isn't so trending in the Hudson Valley. Apparently there is or was a trend to have the liner of your pool either a very dark blue or even a black. Swimmingpoolsteve.com explains that many people are interested in having their pool liner color be black. One reason given is in order to create a reflecting pool. They go on to explain that the problem with that is the black liner only make the water reflective or mirror like if the pool is extremely shallow. The reflective quality gets lost once the water is deeper than a foot.

wpdh.com

Comments / 1

101.5 WPDH

101.5 WPDH

Poughkeepsie, NY
11K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

101.5 WPDH plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kingston, NY
Hudson, NY
Sports
City
Hudson, NY
Hudson, NY
Lifestyle
City
Fishkill, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swimming Pool#Hudson Valley#Economy#So Hot#Weather#Black Pool
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Swimming & Surfing
News Break
Sports
Related
WalmartPosted by
101.5 WPDH

Does a Secret Self-Checkout Hack Work at Hudson Valley Walmarts?

A secret self-checkout shopping hack has gone viral, but does it work in Hudson Valley stores?. TikTok user @iammittalpatel posted a video last month with a tip that can allegedly save you a ton of money shopping at Walmart stores. According to the video, customers can exploit a self-checkout hack that will instantly discount every item in your cart.
LifestylePosted by
Daily Voice

Bring On Summer: Hot Days, Cooler Pools

The best moments of summer are when your days are full of nothing to do but relax poolside. These days, pools are more popular than ever as people seek to make their homes a true oasis. However, adding a pool to your home can be time-consuming and local pool contractors are booked for months to come. If you are looking to enjoy a pool this summer, these homes offer stunning pools that are perfect for entertaining or simply escaping the heat.
PhotographyPosted by
101.5 WPDH

Renowned Hudson Valley Photographer Featured in PBS Series

If you are a fan of rock and roll and rock and roll photography, you’ve no doubt heard the name Elliott Landy. Landy is one of the most well known music photographers, and he’s a Hudson Valley guy. I had the honor of meeting him at the Joyous Lake in Woodstock in the early 2000s. Elliott was there to photograph the John Hall Band, which my boyfriend played bass for. Landy was probably the most famous person there, but he was so nice and so humble. And he took some great photos.
Napa, CAEast Bay Times

Napa Valley bucket list: A soaring hot air balloon ride

Floating across a clear blue sky, 1,500 feet in the air on a crisp Monday morning, it occurs to me that hot air ballooning isn’t really the daredevil activity that often draws wide-eyed looks. It’s more like an elevator in the sky, only gentler, with mild breezes carrying you this...
Hudson, NYPosted by
101.5 WPDH

Hudson Valley Cider Festival Returns With A Twist

You'll soon be able to enjoy all of the best ciders, seltzers and sours in the Hudson Valley. After taking a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic the Hudson Valley Cider Festival is back, but this year it's gonna get even bigger and better with the addition of seltzers and sours.
Ulster County, NYPosted by
101.5 WPDH

Creepy Illusion Seen by Explorers of Abandoned Hudson Valley Mine

An abandoned underground mine in the Hudson Valley that is easily accessible to explorers is hiding a spectacular optical illusion. I've lived in the Hudson Valley for three decades and have never heard the legend of the Widow Jane Mine. The abandoned mine was once the main source of cement responsible for building much of the country's infrastructure during the early-to-mid-1800s. Today, many people who have been brave enough to explore the twists and turns of this forgotten underground cavern believe that it's haunted.
Fitnessbeninatipools.com

What Is A Swim Spa Pool

As Coronavirus-based lockdowns have changed our relationships with exercise, many of us have looked at options for staying in shape at home. And while that may not be much of a problem for a bodybuilder or a yoga enthusiast, things are a bit different for those of us who love swimming. Not everyone has space or the wallet for a full-sized swimming pool. This is where a swim spa pool can be a great alternative. What is a swim spa pool, you ask? We’ve put together this piece so you can find out.
Hudson, NYPosted by
101.5 WPDH

Movie Filming in Hudson Valley Looking to Cast Children Actors

The film will be shooting in September. With more and more film companies picking the Hudson Valley as their backdrop for filming, the opportunities for actors in the area have increased significantly. Some people have started to call the Hudson Valley, "Hollywood on the Hudson" and that's nothing but good news for us.
Hudson, NYPosted by
101.5 WPDH

Food Network Names Hudson Valley-Made BBQ Sauce as Favorite

The Hudson Valley is home to one of the best bottled barbecue sauces in the country according to the Food Network. Summer entertaining is all about having fun. Sometimes, even for the culinary wizards at the Food Network, making your own barbecue sauce is just too much of a hassle. Apparently, there's no shame in grabbing a bottle of some really good sauce and slathering it on your own creations. I mean, I never was ashamed at doing this, but I'm no Bobby Flay either.
Hudson, NYPosted by
101.5 WPDH

Cuomo: Hudson Valley Among ‘Most Magnificent Places On Globe’

Gov. Andrew Cuomo believes everyone will soon learn how "magnificent" the Hudson Valley really is. On Friday, Gov. Cuomo was in the Hudson Valley to make a surprise announcement at LEGOLAND New York. Cuomo announced the opening of the final land to open at the LEGOLAND New York Resort in Goshen, the first new major theme park in the Northeast in more than four decades.
AnimalsWbaltv.com

Panda, polar bear enjoy swimming on hot summer days

MOSCOW (Video: RTV via NBC) — A panda at the Moscow Zoo and a polar bear enjoyed a hot summer day swimming in pools. Temperatures reached almost 88 degrees, and in the coming days, they could break record highs. Last month, the temperature in Moscow reached 94 degrees, the hottest...
Lifestylebelaireks.gov

Hot Dawgs Pool Party

Come enjoy the Central Park Community Pool one last time for the summer but this time bring your dogs!. We encourage Small or Calm Dogs to come during group 1 & Big or Active dogs to come to group 2. Both groups are welcomed to the contests!. 50 dog limit...
Warsaw, NYThe Daily News Online

Church to operate hot dog stand during Valley Fest

WARSAW — The Warsaw United Methodist Church will operate a hot dog stand during the annual Warsaw Valley Fest. The stand will be open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on July 15 and 16, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on July 17. It will offer hot dogs, hamburgers, homemade pies and desserts, and more.
Home & GardenPopSugar

West Elm's Fall Collection Is Too Good to Miss — Shop Our 14 Favorite Things

We're big West Elm fans, and when the brand drops a new collection, it's hard for us to not want to buy it all. The retailer just released its newest fall pieces, and we have to say, we're feeling pretty inspired for a home makeover. The launch includes everything from light fixtures to cool accent chairs, and we're here to show you the best of the best.
Lifestylechevydetroit.com

Pool and Hot Tub Experts Will Help You Make a Summertime Splash

A backyard with a pool, hot tub or water access via a lake or pond can become an outdoor oasis. A place where you can cool off with family and friends anytime during the warm Metro Detroit summer months. That means taking care of it with the proper equipment, supplies and some fun accessories.

Comments / 1

Community Policy