Powerful Quakes Rock Northern/Central California

nbcpalmsprings.com
 11 days ago

A swarm of earthquakes, the largest measuring 5.9, rocked northern and central California Thursday afternoon. The 5.9 quake, which hit at 3:49 PM and was centered near the small town of Walker south of Lake Tahoe, was felt as far away as the Bay Area. Some residents say shaking lasted two to three minutes. One resident of Gardnerville, Nevada told Sacramento TV station KCRA that it was the strongest quake she has felt in the 60 years she lived there. Video posted online show lights swaying and pool water sloshing.

