"How much Jeopardy! did you have to watch with him?" Seth Meyers asked Woodley on Late Night about her fiancé. "Luckily, I mean, I was filming in Montreal when he was prepping for Jeopardy!" she says. "And he was quarantining, so I would go to work at 8 a.m., 6 a.m. and he would start his Netflix Jeopardy! binge and then when I would get home at 8 or 9 p.m., he would still be watching Jeopardy! And I would open the trash can and I would just see like a bunch of empty to-go containers and milkshake cups that he had ordered on Uber Eats and I was like, 'You literally Uber Eated and watched Jeopardy all day long today. He's like, 'Yeah, look at my notes.'"