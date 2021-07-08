Ford Sold 801 Units Of The 2021 Ford Bronco In June
With the excitement surrounding its rebirth, the 2021 Ford Bronco was destined to be a hot commodity, even under normal market conditions. Clearly the circumstances of 2020 and 2021 have been anything but normal, both for automakers and for customers in the market for a vehicle. Thankfully, after troublesome delays in the supply of the hardtop and the subsequent reallocation of completed units, the highly-anticipated off-roader has begun to arrive at dealers and customers have begun to take delivery.fordauthority.com
Comments / 0